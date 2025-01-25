S.W.A.T's Shemar Moore confesses reason girlfriend will 'knock me out' after baby number 2 comments

Shemar Moore is a doting dad to his daughter Frankie and loves to indulge her with her favorite things – but he makes sure to do them under the advisement of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon.

The S.W.A.T star celebrated Frankie's second birthday on January 24 and revealed that they will be enjoying some fun in the pool because his daughter is such a "water baby".

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Shemar Moore's daughter Frankie's first words are too cute!

However, he has one rule to follow when he and Frankie splash around unless he wants to face the wrath of his girlfriend.

Appearing on Friday's The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shemar shared their plans for Frankie's special day.

"We take her to the park; she's got a situation upstairs. She loves the swings, and she loves the slide and she's a water baby," he told Jennifer.

"I just bounce around in the pool, swing her around her circles, throw her up, bring her down – make sure her head don't go underwater cos Jesiree will knock me out – but she loves the water."

© Instagram Shemar has been warned not to let Frankie's head go under water

Shemar also opened up about how his little girl "saved my life" following the death of his beloved mother, Marilyn in 2020.

He explained: "[Frankie] is the reason I'm so happy, and my girl Jesiree. Y'all know that Mama's up in heaven and her dream was to see this happen, she wanted to be a grandma and Mama made sure I wasn't alone.

© Instagram Shemar is a doting dad to Frankie

"I can't prove it, but I think between God and my mama they made sure that I wasn't alone, and I got Jesiree, and I got Frankie."

He added: "That girl has truly given me purpose – she saved my life. I'm not going to get heavy, but my mama was everything, she was my best friend, my partner in crime, we loved hard, we fought hard, but it was all for love.

© Instagram Shemar became a dad in January 2023

"I lived my whole life to make her proud and when she left, I was lost, but I was like, 'I'm blessed, I've got a good job, I've got stuff, I've got a house, I've got toys, people know my name,' but I was in a place of like, 'So what?'

"What does it all mean? Why am I doing this? And then little Frankie came along and that's what it's all about right there."

© Instagram Jesiree and Frankie are why Shemar is 'so happy'

Shemar announced Jesiree's pregnancy on The Jennifer Hudson Show in January 2023 and revealed that his daughter was due on the third anniversary of his mother's death.

He said at the time: "I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

© Instagram Shemar credits Frankie for saving his life

Admitting he thought he would never become a father, he added: "I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up."

Frankie had other plans though as she arrived earlier than expected, with Shemar announcing her arrival on January 25 on Instagram, writing: "Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!"