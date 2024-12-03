Meet Rosie O'Donnell's 5 children — all about her estranged daughter Chelsea and her arrests

Rosie O'Donnell's relationship with her eldest daughter Chelsea hasn't been without its fair share of heartbreak.

Chelsea, 27, is the A League of Their Own actress' second child, who she adopted in 1997 with her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter, who she married in 2004, two weeks after then-Mayor Gavin Newsom authorized the granting of marriage licenses to same-sex couples in San Francisco.

Prior to that, the comedian had adopted her first child, Parker, in 1995, followed by son Blake in 1999, daughter Vivienne in 2002, and daughter Dakota in 2013.

Rosie and Chelsea have been estranged for about ten years, and when she turned 18, she decided to go live with her birth mother, Deanna Micoley, in Wisconsin, where she still lives today.

Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for several years, and this year, she has been arrested thrice, as recently as November, for a variety of drug related offenses. Read more about her and the rest of Rosie's kids below.

© Getty Parker, Rosie and Blake in 2017

Parker, 29

Parker was born in 1995. He leads a largely private life away from the spotlight, having studied at the Valley Forge Military Academy, after which he became a Marine. In 2021, his mother shared a sweet Instagram post commemorating his seventh anniversary with his longtime partner Hannah.

© Instagram Chelsea with one of her four children

Chelsea, 27

Chelsea was born in 1997. Her and her mother's complicated relationship hit a wall in 2015, when she went missing from her New York home, though she was found a week later, and subsequently went to live with her birth mother.

Though the two reportedly reconnected when Chelsea welcomed her first child, daughter Skylar Rose, in December 2018, her continued struggles with addiction and several arrests have further strained their relationship.

Earlier this year, Chelsea, who has since welcomed three other children, was arrested on felony child neglect and drug possession charges, and she was arrested for a second time while out on bail. At the time, Rosie wrote on Instagram: "Sadly this is not new for our family — Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we [are] all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease."

The in November, Chelsea was pulled over by the police due to a loud exhaust while driving in with another passenger in Niagara, Wisconsin, and per documents obtained by Us Weekly, after the officer noticed she was out on bond and found indications of drug use, including a smoking device and pill bottle, she was arrested for a third time this year.

© Getty Vivienne, Rosie, Chelsea and Blake in 2015

Blake, 24

Blake was born in 1999, and similar to his older brother, he also leads a private life away from the spotlight. In 2022, Rosie shared the news that he had gotten engaged to his girlfriend Teresa Garofalow Westervelt, and they tied the knot in August of 2024.

© Getty Chelsea, Vivienne and Rosie in 2016

Vivienne, 22

Vivienne was born in 2002, and is the last child Rosie welcomed with her ex-wife Kelli before their split in 2007. Since graduating from high school in 2021, she has been a student at the University of Delaware, from where she will presumably graduate next year.

© Instagram Rosie also refers to Dakota as Clay

Dakota, 11

Two years after starting to date her late ex-wife Michelle Rounds, in 2013, the former couple adopted Dakota. In 2022, she revealed for the first time that her daughter had received an autism diagnosis.

Writing for People, she shared: "I am learning to have compassion much deeper than I ever did. To really listen and communicate in a way I never had to with my other kids. The sense of vulnerability that comes with having a kid with autism has been a gift to me. She teaches me."