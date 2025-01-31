Emotional Dave Grohl performs with talented daughter during Nirvana reunion after affair reveal

Dave Grohl was full of surprises on Thursday when he reunited with the surviving members of Nirvana at the FireAid Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief in Los Angeles.

The Foo Fighters frontman invited several notable female musicians to join the band – bassist Krist Novoselic and guitarist Pat Smear – on stage, and one was a clear favorite, his daughter, Violet.

WATCH: Dave Grohl's daughter Violet steals the show during Nirvana reunion

The 18-year-old singer ended Nirvana's set with an emotional rendition of "All Apologies", following St Vincent, who opened with "Breed", Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon, who performed "School", and Joan Jett, who sang "Territorial Pissings".

Violet went down a storm with viewers as she rarely appears alongside her dad, who couldn't hide his emotions as he beamed with pride following his daughter's performance.

One posted on X: "Just Dave Grohl's daughter Violet singing All Apologies with the surviving members to a global audience. No biggie."

A second said: "A beautiful rendition of the All apologies," and a third added: "Absolutely Amazing!!! #Nirvana #FireAid #FireAidLA Dave Grohl! #fireaid."

© Getty Images for FIREAID Violet closed the set singing 'All Apologies'

Nirvana was just one of the bands donating their time to raise money for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this month.

Other performers included Pink, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, No Doubt, Billie Eilish, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Sting, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Earth, Wind and Fire, Gracie Abrams, Rod Stewart, John Mayer and more.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Violet joined her dad for a rare appearance on stage

Dave has been keeping a low profile since he revealed last year that he had fathered a child outside of his marriage.

In September, he released a statement to announce he had welcomed a baby girl after having an affair. He did not share the identity of the woman nor the name of his newborn.

© Getty Images for FIREAID Dave was full of pride watching his daughter

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her," he wrote on Instagram.

"I love my wife and children, and I am doing all I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

© Getty Images Dave and Jordyn share three daughters

Dave married his wife Jordyn Blum on August 2, 2003, and they have three daughters: Violet, who last appeared on stage with her dad during Foo Fighters Glastonbury performance in 2023, Harper, 15, and 10-year-old Ophelia.



The musician and Jordyn met in 2001 at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar, but Dave once revealed that their romance got off to a rocky start, because when they first began dating he decided that he "wasn't ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling".

© Getty Images Dave admitted to cheating on his wife

"After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, 'Oh, I never thought I'd hear from you again,'" he told ELLE.

In the 24 years since they met, Jordyn has been the inspiration for several of Dave's songs, including the track "Statues" from the 2008 album Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, and the 2006 song "Burn Away".