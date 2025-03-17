Blake Lively's four kids reveal impressive skills in very rare family update

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have successfully kept their four children out of the spotlight for a decade, which is why fans relish the small updates they share.

The Green Lantern stars, who met on the set of the film in 2010, revealed how they spend quality time together at home with their daughters James, Inez, and Betty, and their son Olin.

"The family that bakes together… Stays sick on buttercream together," Gossip Girl actress Blake captioned a photo of her baked goods on her Instagram Stories. The cupcakes had been decorated with brown, white and green buttercream icing to create cute farmyard animal faces such as horses and pigs.

The following photo showed the family also branched out to cookies, which were similarly shaped into horses with flowing manes made out of sugary icing.

Ryan's Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman's previous comments suggest Blake's latest photos are an accurate representation of their normal home life behind closed doors.

"These are like old-school megawatt stars… and of course, I’ve spent many hours with them, like in pyjamas just hanging out in their house with their nine hundred children and dogs and it is just as normal as can be.

"Blake will be baking and cooking and saying, ‘Let’s make pizza,’ and then the next thing you turn around," he told Vogue, describing her changing for an event, "and there she is, this incredible star."

Ryan had also noted that he and his wife, whom he married in 2012, are keen to give their kids "as normal a life as possible" despite their stardom.

"I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood," he said to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, 'Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,' or, 'I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,' or whatever.

"I realized that that’s not really their bag of rocks to carry. They’re already very much in touch with gratitude and understanding of the world enough to have a strong sense of empathy. Those are the things that I would think [would indicate] we’re doing an OK job – if our kids can empathize with other people and other kids."