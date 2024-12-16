Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James turns 10 — an inside look at her star-studded life
Subscribe
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James turns 10 — an inside look at her star-studded life
Actor Ryan Reynolds and daughter James Reynolds pose for a photo as Reynolds is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James turns 10 — an inside look at her star-studded life

Blake and Ryan are also the parents of daughters Inez and Betty, and son Olin

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Happy birthday to James Lively Reynolds! The oldest of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' four kids officially hit the double digits on December 16, turning 10 years old.

While the Hollywood stars are fiercely private when it comes to their children, especially when it comes to being in public spaces with them, as the oldest of their brood, James has enjoyed a bit more of a public life than her younger siblings.

Take a look at her star-studded upbringing as Blake and Ryan's firstborn, plus some rare photos throughout the years…

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Other celebrity children we rarely see in photos

1/5

Tammy Reynolds and honoree Ryan Reynolds attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony© Rodin Eckenroth

A tribute to her grandfather

Ryan revealed that the couple had named their first child James in honor of his father, James Reynolds, who passed away shortly after her birth. 

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds' difficult relationship with late father and its effect on parenting four children with Blake Lively — what he said

"It felt right," he told Mr. Porter, adding that before the senior James had passed, "he got to see her, which makes me happy." He joked in a later interview with Good Morning Britain that while James was a more masculine name, "I didn't call her Summer Squash Meadowlark."

2/5

Actor Ryan Reynolds and daughter James Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

The Walk of Fame

In 2016, a day before her 2nd birthday, James joined her parents at Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, with her younger sister, the newborn Inez, also in tow, her first ever public appearance.

The toddler stole the show at the event, dressed in blue leggings, a jacket, and a tan shirt with Converse sneakers as she played with her dad beside his star and he sweetly showed off the crowd. While he gave his speech, she adorably sat in her mom's arms and applauded him.

3/5

Actress Blake Lively and daughter James Reynolds attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California© Getty Images

A Michael J. Fox fan

Earlier this year, the Deadpool & Wolverine star penned a dedication to his friend Michael J. Fox for his selection in the TIME 100, and mentioned that both he and his oldest daughter were huge fans of Back to the Future.

LATEST: Ryan Reynolds concerned about raising four children with Blake Lively

"It's become her favorite film. And for now, that's enough for me—and her. One more kid from one more generation sees what I saw," Ryan wrote. "She still has no idea that I know him. I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered. Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories. I need to teach her that it's OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you're flying."

4/5

Singer Taylor Swift and Actor Ryan Reynolds cheer prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)© Elsa

A recording artist at two years old

James' biggest breakthrough came when she was just two years old, becoming a credited recording artist with none other than her aunt and her parents' best friend Taylor Swift.

She is featured in the opening to Taylor's track "Gorgeous" from her 2017 album Reputation, which came about when Taylor played a demo of the track to Blake and Ryan, and James was immediately hooked on the song's title.

5/5

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with their children at Wrexham

A young Swiftie

In fact, over the past two years alone, James has tagged along with her parents several times to see her aunt in concert during the Eras Tour with her younger siblings, although Ryan shared in a previous interview that the kids weren't aware at first how famous Taylor really was.

MORE: Ryan Reynolds reveals favorite Taylor Swift song — and it has a very special meaning for him and Blake Lively

"And then they went to a concert one day and were like, 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby,'" he said on The Jess Cagle Show. The star added that since then, listening to her music has become "like a religion in our house."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More