Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' daughter James turns 10 — an inside look at her star-studded life

Happy birthday to James Lively Reynolds! The oldest of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' four kids officially hit the double digits on December 16, turning 10 years old.

While the Hollywood stars are fiercely private when it comes to their children, especially when it comes to being in public spaces with them, as the oldest of their brood, James has enjoyed a bit more of a public life than her younger siblings.

Take a look at her star-studded upbringing as Blake and Ryan's firstborn, plus some rare photos throughout the years…

1/ 5 © Rodin Eckenroth A tribute to her grandfather Ryan revealed that the couple had named their first child James in honor of his father, James Reynolds, who passed away shortly after her birth. RELATED: Ryan Reynolds' difficult relationship with late father and its effect on parenting four children with Blake Lively — what he said "It felt right," he told Mr. Porter, adding that before the senior James had passed, "he got to see her, which makes me happy." He joked in a later interview with Good Morning Britain that while James was a more masculine name, "I didn't call her Summer Squash Meadowlark."

2/ 5 © Getty Images The Walk of Fame In 2016, a day before her 2nd birthday, James joined her parents at Ryan's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, with her younger sister, the newborn Inez, also in tow, her first ever public appearance. The toddler stole the show at the event, dressed in blue leggings, a jacket, and a tan shirt with Converse sneakers as she played with her dad beside his star and he sweetly showed off the crowd. While he gave his speech, she adorably sat in her mom's arms and applauded him.

3/ 5 © Getty Images A Michael J. Fox fan Earlier this year, the Deadpool & Wolverine star penned a dedication to his friend Michael J. Fox for his selection in the TIME 100, and mentioned that both he and his oldest daughter were huge fans of Back to the Future. LATEST: Ryan Reynolds concerned about raising four children with Blake Lively "It's become her favorite film. And for now, that's enough for me—and her. One more kid from one more generation sees what I saw," Ryan wrote. "She still has no idea that I know him. I don't need to teach my daughter the level of compassion Mike has mastered. Or teach her to tell stories the way Mike tells stories. I need to teach her that it's OK to fall a lot. It's the absolute best way to know you're flying."

4/ 5 © Elsa A recording artist at two years old James' biggest breakthrough came when she was just two years old, becoming a credited recording artist with none other than her aunt and her parents' best friend Taylor Swift. She is featured in the opening to Taylor's track "Gorgeous" from her 2017 album Reputation, which came about when Taylor played a demo of the track to Blake and Ryan, and James was immediately hooked on the song's title.