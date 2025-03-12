Another Simple Favor: why rumors of a feud between Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick have resurfaced

Blake Lively has been the name on everyone's lips since she filed a bombshell lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and the film's director, Justin Baldoni, in December 2024.

Now all eyes are on Blake amid the press tour for her upcoming film, Another Simple Favor, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 crime thriller co-starring Anna Kendrick.

Rumors of a feud between the two actresses have resurfaced in light of Blake's ongoing legal battle, seven years after they were sparked by their seemingly chilly relationship.

WATCH: Another Simple Favor trailer

The press tour for A Simple Favor in 2018 saw Blake and Anna constantly joking about each other with sarcastic comments that left fans unsure if they were meant in jest or not.

One interview in particular saw the pair talking about being Disney princesses on MTV News.

"Oh my gosh, I would literally, like, skin her body alive to step into it and be Cinderella," Blake responded when asked who the bigger Disney fan was. Anna starred as the character in the 2014 film Into The Woods.

© Getty Images The sequel to Blake and Anna's 2018 film A Simple Favor premiered on March 7

"I would need her voice. I can't be a Disney princess, ever," she added.

"Oh, muffin, it's so hard being you!" Anna quipped, leading fans to think some animosity existed between the two.

In another interview with Kjersti Flaa, Anna joked that she had blocked Blake on social media, while the mother of four called her co-star an "egomaniac".

© Lionsgate Entertainment Rumors of a feud surfaced in 2018 amid their press tour

The rumors died down after their press tour ended, and were seemingly squashed by their co-star, Henry Golding, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2022.

"I think they got on pretty reasonably well," he told Andy Cohen of Anna and Blake's relationship. "Definitely no friction that I noticed."

The Pitch Perfect star then made a sweet comment about Blake in October 2024 after the pair had finished filming the sequel together.

Anna said it was "lovely" to reunite with Blake for Another Simple Favor

"She lives on the East Coast, I live on the West Coast, so we don't get to see each other often," Anna told People. "But it was lovely [to reunite for the film], and I think that those characters have such weird chemistry that it's so fun to just get the gang back together. And it does feel a little bit like riding a bike."

The film's director, Paul Feig, shot down feud rumors that had resurfaced following the start of the Another Simple Favor press tour.

YouTuber Melanie King alleged that Blake was "terrified to walk the carpet" due to the intense media scrutiny she was under since filing her lawsuit, while Anna "never wants to work with her again."

© SXSW Conference & Festivals via The film's director, Paul Feig, shot down rumors of discord between the actresses

Paul jumped to their defence, simply replying, "Um…you're wrong," via X.

Their alleged feud was brought into question again during the SXSW premiere of the sequel, when Blake shared that reuniting with her co-star was "the best" while Anna responded, "Oh, you know…" when asked how she felt about the Gossip Girl alum.

On the red carpet, the 39-year-old was also asked by Variety her thoughts on "everything going on in the world", referring to Blake's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

© Getty Images Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin in December 2024

"Why, what happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life is just gone," Anna quipped. "But I heard the movie is amazing," she said of their film together.

The new flick follows Stephanie Smothers [Anna] and Emily Nelson [Blake] as they "head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman," as per the synopsis