Jennifer Lawrence's candid comments on 'guilt' amid welcoming second baby

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are raising their children away from the glare of the spotlight.

The Academy Award-winning actress and her art dealer husband, who have reportedly welcomed their second child, prefer to keep things low-key when it comes to their growing family, and have never shared photographs of their eldest child, Cy.

Despite being notoriously private, Jennifer has however spoken about her experiences as a mother in previous interviews and many will likely relate to her thoughts.

During a sit-down talk with fellow actress Viola Davis shortly after she gave birth, the Hunger Games star shared that she was constantly feeling plagued by "mom guilt" ever since she welcomed her first baby in early 2022.

"Every day of being a mom, I feel guilty," she shared candidly. "I'm playing with him and I'm like, 'Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside?

"We're outside. What if he's cold? What if he's going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?'"

Jennifer also described starting a family as "the scariest thing in the world". In September 2022, the Silver Linings Playbook actress opened up to Vogue about why she finds it difficult to talk about motherhood in general.

"It's so scary to talk about, only because it's so different for everybody. If I say: 'It was amazing from the start', some will think 'It wasn't amazing for me at first', and feel bad.

"Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest and were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' So, I felt so prepared to be forgiving."

Jennifer hasn't shared any details about their second arrival, except for their representative confirming on their behalf last October that they were expecting.

However, photographs published in MailOnline recently showed the couple walking through NYC and beaming from ear to ear, leading many to wonder if they had quietly welcomed their second little one.

Jennifer Lawrence's thoughts on marriage to Cooke Maroney

Jennifer's husband is an art dealer and director at Gladstone Gallery. The couple began dating in 2018 after being introduced by a mutual friend and wed the following year.

The star said during an appearance on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast the couple knew pretty quickly that they wanted to jump into a committed relationship.

"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married', I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully."

Jennifer added: "He's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing."

Jennifer Lawrence's home where she'll raise two children

Jennifer Lawrence has homes on both sides of the States with a sprawling Los Angeles mansion and a swanky townhouse in the affluent West Village area of the Big Apple worth an eye-watering $21.9m.

According to Architectural Digest, Jennifer and Cooke made their townhouse their primary residence in early 2020 after selling their previous home, a loft penthouse on the Upper East Side, for $9.9m.

The publication states that their main home on the East Coast has four bedrooms across two storeys, an open-plan living room and a landscaped garden out the back.

Meanwhile, when the couple are in California, they stay at their mammoth mansion in Beverly Hills – a 1991-built home that once belonged to Jessica Simpson that set them back $8.2 million.