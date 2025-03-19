Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Lawrence's candid comments on 'guilt' amid welcoming second baby
Subscribe
Jennifer Lawrence's candid comments on 'guilt' amid welcoming second baby
Jennifer Lawrence in a black dress standing on the red carpet and posing for photographs at the Women in Entertainment Gala© WireImage

Jennifer Lawrence's 'guilt' amid welcoming second baby

The Oscar-winning actress usually keeps her family life private

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are raising their children away from the glare of the spotlight.

The Academy Award-winning actress and her art dealer husband, who have reportedly welcomed their second child, prefer to keep things low-key when it comes to their growing family, and have never shared photographs of their eldest child, Cy.

woman with fringe posing for red carpet photos© Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence prefers to keep her family life private

Despite being notoriously private, Jennifer has however spoken about her experiences as a mother in previous interviews and many will likely relate to her thoughts.

During a sit-down talk with fellow actress Viola Davis shortly after she gave birth, the Hunger Games star shared that she was constantly feeling plagued by "mom guilt" ever since she welcomed her first baby in early 2022.

"Every day of being a mom, I feel guilty," she shared candidly. "I'm playing with him and I'm like, 'Is this what he wants to be doing? Should we be outside?

"We're outside. What if he's cold? What if he's going to get sick? Should we be inside? Is this enough? Is this developing your brain enough?'"

Jennifer also described starting a family as "the scariest thing in the world". In September 2022, the Silver Linings Playbook actress opened up to Vogue about why she finds it difficult to talk about motherhood in general.

Jennifer Lawrence in a brown dress stands on a black carpet posing for official photographs at the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theatre on November 17, 2024 in Hollywood, California.© Getty
Jennifer Lawrence pictured in November last year

"It's so scary to talk about, only because it's so different for everybody. If I say: 'It was amazing from the start', some will think 'It wasn't amazing for me at first', and feel bad.

"Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest and were like, 'It's scary. You might not connect right away. You might not fall in love right away.' So, I felt so prepared to be forgiving."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Celebrity children we rarely see in photos

Jennifer hasn't shared any details about their second arrival, except for their representative confirming on their behalf last October that they were expecting.

However, photographs published in MailOnline recently showed the couple walking through NYC and beaming from ear to ear, leading many to wonder if they had quietly welcomed their second little one.

Jennifer Lawrence walking with husband Cooke Maroney© Gotham
Jennifer and Cooke wed in 2019

Jennifer Lawrence's thoughts on marriage to Cooke Maroney

Jennifer's husband is an art dealer and director at Gladstone Gallery. The couple began dating in 2018 after being introduced by a mutual friend and wed the following year.

The star said during an appearance on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast the couple knew pretty quickly that they wanted to jump into a committed relationship.

Producer Jennifer Lawrence looking directly into camera lens as she attends the "Bread And Roses" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France© Pascal Le Segretain
Jennifer Lawrence

"I definitely wasn't at a place where I was like, 'I'm ready to get married', I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other, we wanted to commit fully."

Jennifer added: "He's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing."

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence are seen on April 10, 2023 in New York City© Gotham, Getty
Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence pictured in 2023

Jennifer Lawrence's home where she'll raise two children

Jennifer Lawrence has homes on both sides of the States with a sprawling Los Angeles mansion and a swanky townhouse in the affluent West Village area of the Big Apple worth an eye-watering $21.9m. 

According to Architectural Digest, Jennifer and Cooke made their townhouse their primary residence in early 2020 after selling their previous home, a loft penthouse on the Upper East Side, for $9.9m. 

Jennifer Lawrence in a black halterneck dress with thigh split while standing on red carpet at the GLAAD Media Awards© Getty
Jennifer Lawrence and her husband live in NYC

The publication states that their main home on the East Coast has four bedrooms across two storeys, an open-plan living room and a landscaped garden out the back.

Meanwhile, when the couple are in California, they stay at their mammoth mansion in Beverly Hills – a 1991-built home that once belonged to Jessica Simpson that set them back $8.2 million. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More