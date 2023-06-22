Jennifer Lawrence gives rare insight into parenting with very private husband Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has openly praised her husband, Cooke Maroney, for his exceptional parenting abilities that help ease her mind while she's busy working.

She is the proud mother of 16-month-old son, Cy, and feels grateful that she can depend on her partner during her demanding professional schedule.

"My husband is the greatest father in the entire world," the star of No Hard Feelings" shared with People.

Jennifer, now 32 years old, and her art dealer husband welcomed their bundle of joy, Cy, into the world back in February 2022. The couple's joyous arrival followed three years after their intimate wedding ceremony in 2019.

© Getty Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are seen on March 26, 2023 in New York City

The lovebirds said 'I do' at the exquisite Belcourt of Newport Castle, concluding 18 months of a blissful courtship. Jennifer, a natural beauty hailing from Kentucky, shot to global stardom with her portrayal of Katniss Everdeen in the blockbuster franchise, The Hunger Games.

Her captivating performance in the series, along with her Oscar-winning role in the 2012 film Silver Lining's Playbook, catalyzed her Hollywood career.

After wrapping up The Hunger Games saga with Mockingjay: Part 2, the versatile actress went on to embody the role of Mystique, a blue-skinned mutant in the 2016 Fox film X-Men: Apocalypse.

© Gotham Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence are seen on April 10, 2023 in New York City

Jennifer's encounter with Cooke, which took place in 2018, came via a mutual friend. According to People, Jennifer had no immediate inclinations towards marriage at the time.

But everything changed when she met the charismatic art dealer. "I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him," Jennifer candidly confessed on the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast.

Always one for a chuckle, Jennifer humorously added: "He's my best friend, so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately, the paperwork exists for such a thing. It's the greatest."

© Getty Jennifer Lawrence is seen out for a walk by the Hudson river with her husband Cooke Maroney on May 24, 2021 in New York City, New York

Jennifer also lovingly referred to Cooke as her most 'favorite person on the planet.'

The dedicated mother extolled her husband for his unwavering support, which allows her to focus on her work without excessive guilt about leaving their son, Cy.

"When I’m working, I don’t have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt," the X-Men actress joked, acknowledging her husband's pivotal role in their parenting dynamic.

© Getty Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are seen on March 26, 2023 in New York City

Learning from Cooke's cool and composed parenting approach, Jennifer ensures she maintains a calm and peaceful demeanor around Cy.

"I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else. So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him," she stated, highlighting the importance of positivity and tranquility in their child's environment.

