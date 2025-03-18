Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis reveals awkward run-in with A-list star's 'hot son'

Following Demi Moore's career-defining award season run over the past four months for her acclaimed turn in The Substance, her youngest daughter is stepping out on her own.

Demi shares daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with her ex-husband Bruce Willis (who shares two more daughters with his current wife Emma Heming), and all three have been fixtures of the spotlight and Hollywood culture their entire lives.

Youngest Tallulah has been more open this past year about her struggles with the trappings of fame, her autism diagnosis, mental and physical health issues, and body positivity.

Now, she's shining a light on it all by starting her very own YouTube channel, inspired by her recent viral social media posts "tapping in" with an update from her daily life.

Tallulah's debut upload captures her getting ready to attend the 97th Academy Awards with her mom and sisters, where Demi was nominated for Best Actress (she eventually lost to Mikey Madison), and attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after party with them.

"My YouTube channel is officially a birthed!" Tallulah proudly shared on social media. "Blessings on the First born — video is up!! Getting ready for the Oscars and and spilling beans, basically a little video diary, and I'd love for you to be part of it."

© Getty Images Tallulah started her own YouTube channel, chronicling the day leading up to the 97th Academy Awards

In the video, she takes viewers all the way from waking up the morning of March 2 to getting glammed with middle sister Scout to clips from the Dolby Theatre itself.

She recalls some of her favorite memories of Oscars after parties of the past, many of which were hosted by Demi when she was just a teen. She touched specifically upon one hilarious incident involving Sean Penn.

"I used to drink, and I was in high school," Tallulah recounted. "And I got so drunk and then I smoked weed. I saw Sean Penn, this was when Blackberries were the thing."

© AFP via Getty Images She remembered some of the Oscars after parties of years past

She hilariously mentioned pursuing the actor so as to get in touch with his son Hopper, who happens to be the same age as Tallulah and also a high schooler at the time.

"And I started screaming at Sean Penn that I needed his Blackberry because he had a hot son," she continued. "And I needed the son's number. I somehow got away with doing that. That was the energy that I was gifted with these many years."

© Getty Images "I started screaming at Sean Penn that I needed his Blackberry because he had a hot son. And I needed the son's number."

While Tallulah recalled feeling a bit more out of place when she was younger at these events, she glowed when mentioning more of a "purpose" at such parties in recent times, especially witnessing the excitement over Demi and her career resurgence.

Sean shares Hopper and daughter Dylan with ex-wife Robin Wright. It is unclear who Hopper is dating now, he was last photographed in 2023 with Rosanna Arquette's daughter, socialite and model Zoe Bleu Sidel.

© Getty Images Tallulah called seeing people celebrate Demi's success her "purpose"

Tallulah, on the other hand, is currently thriving in her relationship with musician Justin Acee, who she began dating in January 2023. Justin proposed to Tallulah during Christmas of last year at the family's Idaho home, with all of them hiding to watch.