Jennifer Lawrence is glowing as she steps out with husband amid reports she's quietly given birth

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, were spotted enjoying a casual stroll in New York City, sparking speculation that the actress may have quietly welcomed their second child.

The Silver Linings Playbook star looked effortlessly stylish in a long navy blue coat with toggle closures, a leopard-print Prada handbag adding a touch of flair to her ensemble. With no visible signs of pregnancy, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the couple had already expanded their family.

The Oscar winner and Cooke are already proud parents to their son, Cy. Their latest outing had all the makings of a low-key date night, with Jennifer’s long blonde hair cascading down naturally and her makeup kept subtle and polished.

Cooke, an art dealer and director at Gladstone Gallery, looked equally put-together in a black sweater, green trousers, and a tailored black coat.

Jennifer’s pregnancy was first confirmed by her representative in an article for Vogue back in October 2024. The Kentucky-born actress and Cooke, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Newport, Rhode Island’s historic Belcourt Mansion in 2019, have kept their family life remarkably private.

Though Jennifer has yet to comment publicly on whether their new addition has arrived, the couple’s relaxed outing in Manhattan has only fueled speculation.

During an interview with Vogue in 2022, Jennifer shared her delight of becoming a mother for the first time. "I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing," she said. Jennifer revealed that the birth of her son "felt like my whole life had started over".

While preparing for motherhood once again, Jennifer has also been gearing up for the release of her latest film, Die My Love.

The psychological thriller, directed by Lynne Ramsay, has already generated significant buzz, not only for its bold subject matter.

The film, based on Ariana Harwicz’s 2019 novel, delves into the complexities of postpartum depression and bipolar disorder, offering an unflinching look at a woman’s unraveling mental state.

Jennifer plays a young mother in rural America, struggling with the demands of early motherhood while caught between her devoted husband, played by Robert, and a passionate affair with LaKeith’s character.

Lynne, known for her deeply affecting storytelling, recently spoke about how the No Hard Feelings actress was immediately drawn to the role.

"Jennifer just really responded to the material, which is hardcore in some ways because it’s about postnatal depression and bipolar disorder," the director told IndieWire. "But it’s funny as well. Well, I’ve made it funny. I think I’ve made it funny. I hope I’ve made it funny."