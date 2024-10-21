Jennifer Lawrence's best pregnancy fashion moments

Congratulations are in order for Hollywood icon Jennifer Lawrence, who is pregnant with her second child.

The 34-year-old actress's rep confirmed the news via Vogue, after she was spotted in Los Angeles with a slightly visible baby bump over the weekend, wearing a white t-shirt and black maxi skirt, finished with a bright red jumper tied around her neck.

Jennifer is already a mother to her two-year-old son Cy, born in February 2022, three years after she and her art gallerist husband Cooke Maroney married in Newport, Rhode Island.

Whilst JLaw's appearances were few and far between during her first pregnancy, when she did step into the spotlight, it was always a lesson in maternity dressing.

The Dior darling never strayed too far from her signature effortlessly chic agenda - from gilded cape gowns on the red carpet to off-duty jeans and cargo jackets.

Pregnancy dressing is slowly becoming a symbol of individuality, with A-listers refusing to conform to maternity dressing norms and incorporating their signature sense of style into baby bump wardrobes. Spearheaded by Rihanna who gave birth in both 2022 and 2023, the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie Grainge and Sienna Miller swiftly followed suit.

Whilst we wait to see how JLaw dresses her second baby bump, we've gathered all of her best pregnancy fashion moments so far...

Gilded Red Carpet Glamour

© Kevin Mazur Jennifer Lawrence at the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Two months before she gave birthday, JLaw oozed Hollywood movie star glamour in a gold silk dress with pleated cape sleeves by Dior from the label's spring 2022 collection, which she paired with jewellery by Tiffany & Co.

Preppy Fifties Polka Dots



© James Devaney Jennifer Lawrence heading to the 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

Jennifer and polka dots are a match made in sartorial heaven, whether on or off the red carpet. Prior to her wearing a dotty dress from Dior on the Oscars red carpet in 2024, she stunned in a square neck mini dress that cradled her bump - you can probably guess which French fashion Maison designed it...

Off-Duty Pregnancy Chic

© Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock JLaw in New York

In September 2021, she attended an event at Madison Square Garden. Schooling in us in putting together an easy outfit that is effortlessly chic, JLaw wore a muted khaki maxi dress with a denim jacket and luxe-looking cream flats.

Front Row Excellence

© Thierry Chesnot Jennifer Lawrence at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 show

Stepping out in Paris for - yep, you guessed it - Dior's AW22 couture show, Jennifer wore a white and black polka dot dress with a flattering waist belt. A pair of black stilettos and cool-girl shades finished off her ultra chic look.