Marc Anthony's 7 children's home with famous dad is paradise — take a look at the backyard

Marc Anthony has an impressive property portfolio but primarily lives in Miami, Florida, with his wife Nadia Ferreira and their baby son Marc Jr.

He is also father to six other children from previous relationships, and all seven of the singer's kids enjoy spending time at their dad's house, which boasts many impressive features.

The notoriously private singer shared a glimpse of his huge backyard in his latest Instagram post this week, as he was seen excitedly unpacking his new MUEVENSE vinyl.

In the footage, which can be viewed below, Marc stood in front of a huge outside pool, surrounded by sun loungers.

The spacious area resembled something you would see in a hotel, and boasted rows of palm trees to give the area maximum privacy.

© Getty Marc Anthony with his children Ryan and Cristian

As well as baby Marc, the singer is also father to twins Emme and Max, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, sons Cristian and Ryan with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and Arianna and Chase, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

Over the years, Marc has shared very few photos of his children online, although his sons Ryan and Christian made a rare public appearance to support their dad when he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in September 2023.

Marc with his six oldest children

Meanwhile, just after JLo announced her split with Alex Rodriguez in 2021, Marc's child Emme was pictured being comforted by their father, as JLo watched on via FaceTime.

JLo showed just how united the former couple still are by sharing the photo on her Instagram. She wrote alongside the image: "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts. I love you! So proud of you!"

Marc's youngest child, Marc Jr

Emme - who released their debut book, Lord Help Me, in 2020 – has previously spoken out about their close bond with their father.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, they called Marc a "loving father." "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot , and he's just a good person," they said.

© Christopher Polk Marc with his sons at The 17th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2016

While Marc prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight, he previously opened up about balancing his busy work life with seeing his children. "I try to make the effort to see all my kids during breaks as much as possible.

"Thank god all my children know that their father doesn't have the 9 to 5 grind… "They understand that my work takes me away from home for long periods of time," he told People en Español.

The singer is a doting father

Most recently, the star delighted fans after sharing the first photo of his youngest child, Marc Jr, when he turned nine months. "Happy 9 months my everything. Mommy and daddy love you!!!!" he wrote alongside the image.

