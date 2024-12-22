Jennifer Lopez reveals 'struggles' parenting teen twins Emme and Max

Jennifer Lopez is getting candid about the balancing act that motherhood is.

The "Let's Get Loud" singer is a mom to twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, who she was married to from 2004 to 2014.

And as she prepares for the release of Unstoppable, which her ex Ben Affleck produced along with Matt Damon, and in which she stars as wrestler Anthony Robles' mom Judy Robles, she opened up with Judy herself about motherhood.

In a conversation with British Vogue, Jennifer said: "I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids," adding: "You want to lift them up."

Still, she noted: "That doesn't stop you from being a human being who struggles."

Also asked how she would describe motherhood in three words, she answered "blessing, challenging, and beautiful," and noted it's a "beautiful, challenging blessing." She maintained: "I think it's the hardest job anyone could ever have in this life."

Jennifer also reflected on what it's like to always support your children, but also "be struggling as a woman, and in relationships and in life, and with your own dreams, and your own aspirations, and what that means and what that feels like."

Earlier this month, Jennifer, also speaking with Entertainment Weekly about her role, playing a woman who in addition to being Anthony's mom, remains in an abusive and toxic marriage, shared: "There was a lot about her that I understood."

She added: "There were different sides to [her husband] that the kids didn't see, that only Judy saw. With those types of people, there's a part of them that fools you into thinking that they care about you and that they truly love you — and it's really about their damage that they're putting onto you."

"There was a lot going on with the two of them that was dysfunctional and unhealthy, but she loved him and wanted him to be there," she also said.

Jennifer also took to Instagram to further gush about the movie and the story it tells. "When I first learned about the true story behind Unstoppable, I was moved beyond words," she wrote, noting: "It's a testament to resilience, grit, and the human spirit."

"It was such an honor playing Judy Robles in this incredible story about her son Anthony Robles. Both Anthony and Judy are real examples and define what it means to be UNSTOPPABLE," she concluded.