Kelly Ripa's children's multi-million dollar inheritance won't go to them if Mark Consuelos has his way 

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos got onto the subject of inheritance on Friday's episode of Live - and the latter had a lot to say!

The celebrity couple share children Michael, Lola and Joaquin, but if Mark has his way, their money will go to another family member altogether.

The Riverdale star was reading an article about how pets are considered property, and that you can't leave property to property when it comes to wills.

He then joked while smiling: "I'm leaving everything to Lena."

Lena is the family's beloved pet dog, who they welcomed into their lives in 2020. She is a rescue dog and joined their dog Chewie, who sadly passed away in February.

Lena is a Maltese/Shih Tzu mix and the family chose her name as it was close to the moniker she was given at the dog shelter - Angelina.

In February, the family were devastated after Chewie passed away. Kelly paid tribute to her beloved pet in an emotional Instagram post, which was accompanied by a montage of footage and photos from Chewie's long and happy life.

She wrote: "I've been avoiding posting this because it somehow makes it real and I’m not quite ready to let go. It's been extremely painful to lose our beloved Chewie. We ache for her every single day. We still look for her and call to her and frankly feel lost.

"We are so grateful for the almost 18 years we had with this special lady. She grew up with our kids and remained at our sides when each left the nest. She waited by the front door to welcome her siblings back home when they returned for visits. She was our stoic constant companion.

"We know she is running free now somewhere warm and sunny, unburdened by her failing body. We were the luckiest family to have loved and been loved by Chewie. Thank you to The North Shore Animal League for blessing us with our fabulous girl.

"Finally, thank you to everyone for the beautiful messages from all of you who knew or felt like you knew Chewie. Our hearts may be broken, but are filled with the memories of joy Chewie gave us."

Kelly and Mark doted on both of their dogs. Lena is their companion at home in the Upper East Side, even more so now their three children have flown the nest.

Their oldest son Michael lives in Brooklyn, while their daughter Lola splits her time between London and NYC. Their youngest, Joaquin, lives in Michigan where he is in his final year at the University of Michigan.

Mark previously gave an insight into the couple's close bond with their children during an interview with People. He was talking to the magazine just after the holidays, and opened up about how nice it was to be with his children - and their partners too.

"It was lovely...it was really nice people to spend time with. They did a great job. We love them all. I just was really proud of the fact that our kids wanted to hang out with us," he said.

He continued: "That's kind of the goal after you raise them and we're still raising them, but they're adults, so we're not really, we're kind of done. They're on their own for the most part. But I was just really thrilled and honored that my kids would want to spend time with me and my wife." "And not be embarrassed by bringing their boyfriend or a girlfriend around," he added.chew