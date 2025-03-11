Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola's move to Hollywood — all the details

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' only daughter, Lola Consuelos, may have been following in their entertainment-forward footsteps already, but now she's making her own Hollywood moves.

The budding singer-songwriter studied music production at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and since her 2023 graduation, has divided her time between New York City and London.

She has put out a steady stream of singles since her 2022 debut with the song "Paranoia Silverlining," and her music is finally ready to hit the big screen.

Both Lola and Kelly enthusiastically reposted news of her involvement with an upcoming erotic thriller titled Pretty Thing, starring Alicia Silverstone and Karl Glusman.

The film will be helmed by Justin Kelly, known for indie projects like I Am Michael, King Cobra, and Welcome the Stranger, and composed and soundtracked by his frequent collaborator Tim Kvasnosky, who goes by the moniker "Tim K."

Set to be released this summer, the film will feature music from several different artists, with one of them being Lola herself. Tim has produced all of Lola's singles thus far, and closely collaborates with Scissor Sisters member Jake Shears, who happens to be a close friend of the Ripa-Consuelos family.

© Instagram Lola shared news of her music's involvement with an upcoming Justin Kelly thriller

Per Deadline, Pretty Thing has now been acquired by Shout! Studios for distribution in the United States and Canada, with the director releasing a statement to the publication that read: “It was an honor working with the iconic Alicia Silverstone for the second time (after King Cobra) as well as the uber-talented Karl Glusman — their on-screen chemistry is electric."

"A big thank you to Yale Productions for our third collaboration together, and to my incredible cast and crew. I cannot wait to share this film with the world."

© Instagram Lola's producer Tim K is a close friend and collaborator's of family friend Jake Shears

Lola spoke with Entertainment Tonight previously about her career and following her parents and siblings into the spotlight, and revealed some of the advice she received from her famous parents.

Her older brother Michael is a writer, filmmaker and actor as well, currently working as a producer with Bravo and family friend Andy Cohen. Youngest Joaquin is a senior at the University of Michigan and a member of the varsity wrestling team, with a drama major and local theater productions in his credits.

© Instagram The 23-year-old has released four singles since her 2022 debut

"[My parents tell me] just to stay humble, respectful, kind, and hardworking," she explained. "It's always been their priority in raising my brothers and I, just how to act in general, not even just in specifically your career, but everyday life."

As for next steps, she shared: "I think next is going to be an EP for sure and then hopefully an album after that. Live performing is something I wanna do 100 percent."

© Kelly Ripa "[My parents tell me] just to stay humble, respectful, kind, and hardworking. It's always been their priority in raising my brothers and I."

"I just wanna make sure I'm comfortable with the music I'm putting out, I'm happy with it, and I'm ready for that, which I feel like I am. But I don't feel the need to rush anything, because I'm enjoying what I'm doing so much that I'm just trying to let it flow naturally."