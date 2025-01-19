Joanna Gaines' 'little helper' son Crew, 6, makes sweet appearance in new video — fans react

Joanna Gaines always has a supportive little helper in her son Crew.

Crew, who is six, has definitely taken after his parents when it comes to arts, crafts, gardening, and all things home, and his mom's latest video certainly proves it.

In addition to Crew, the Magnolia founder shares five kids with her husband and work partner Chip Gaines, who she married in 2003; their eldest is Drake, 19, who recently who is in his second year of college at Baylor University, followed by Ella Rose, 18, Duke, 16, and Emmie Kay, 14.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines' son Crew helps her set up flowers

Over the weekend, Joanna took to Instagram and shared a video of her updating her Magnolia Market in her home of Waco, Texas with new florals. The clip kicks off with Crew being a very detailed little helper, arranging some flowers at the front entrance with his mom.

"Spring is in bloom at the market!" Joanna wrote in her caption, and gushed: "I can't get enough of all the floral and vintage details we incorporated all around the shop this season."

"From the product design to the visuals, I'm so grateful to our @magnolia team who helped pull it all together. I hope you'll get a chance to stop by and take it in," she added.

© Instagram Crew is the youngest Gaines kid

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it, plus commend Crew, with one writing: "Love this all! So sweet with Crew! I always love those behind the scenes videos about how you planned and your team made the displays," as others followed suit with: "Love all of this. Your little helper is the sweetest!!" and: "I love your attention to detail. Thanks for sharing your talents with the world!" as well as: "Crew is the cutest little helper. I do believe he has the most talent and magic of all."

MORE: Joanna Gaines in disbelief over 'lovely' daughter Emmie, and shares never-before-seen photos

MORE: Joanna Gaines showcases her incredible festive decorations inside her lavish Texas farmhouse

While fans of the Gaines family are well aware of how Crew is already taking after his parents, Joanna and Chip have previously shared that the six-year-old still isn't so in the know about his parents' work and fame.

© Instagram He is always up for arts and crafts with his mom

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, as host Kelly Clarkson asked the pair whether they thought their youngest was aware of what his parents really do for work, Chip said: "I don't think so, no."

MORE: Joanna Gaines' five kids make very rare appearance together in new home video

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip have been married since 2003

Still, that hasn't precluded him from fan encounters, and the dad-of-five further shared that there have been times when the family has been out, and little Crew has asked: "Why does everyone know me?"

MORE: Joanna Gaines shocks fans with 'real' look at life inside family home

© Instagram The three Gaines boys

However it appears he hasn't minded much, and Chip joked that Crew will "brag" that fans don't know Chip and Joanna, they know him.

At the time, they also shared a video of Crew walking with his parents from what appeared to be their recent trip to New York City; in it, Chip asks his son what he thinks they do for work, to which he simply replied: "You cook."