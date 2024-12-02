Joanna Gaines' son Crew takes after famous mom in adorable home video

Joanna Gaines knows that when it comes to decorating a house, she can always count on her son Crew for help.

Her youngest, who turned six earlier this year, has definitely taken after his parents when it comes to arts, crafts, gardening, and all things home, and his mom's latest video certainly proves it.

In addition to Crew, the Magnolia founder shares five kids with her husband and work partner Chip Gaines, who she married in 2003; their eldest is Drake, 19, who recently who is in his sophomore year of college at Baylor University, followed by Ella Rose, 18, Duke, who recently celebrated his 16th birthday, and Emmie Kay, 14.

As Thanksgiving weekend came to an end, Joanna took to Instagram and shared a video with a glimpse into how the family was already decorating the house for Christmas.

The decorating extended to Crew's very own treehouse, and in the video, he is seen adding glass covers to some dried flowers and arranging them all around his cozy treehouse.

"Put some of our dried florals in cloches so he could decorate his little treehouse," Joanna wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it. "He has such a beautiful spirit, this little guy," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "This sweet boy touches my heart. He is so sweet and caring," and: "Like mother, like son," as well as: "Crew has such a beautiful heart."

© Instagram Joanna has shared several photos highlighting Crew's adventurous side

At just six, Crew has already provided endless inspiration for his mom, including for an upcoming children's book, and she also recently penned an essay for her Magnolia Journal on how he inspired some reflections. She first explained that towards the end of the year, she always goes through her camera roll to look back on the year, and this time, she "had to stop" over a photo of Crew, in which "his body [is] bent over the boat's edge, his face hovering close to the water," and that "the snapshot is Crew's reflection painted in the shallow water, his wide boyish grin staring back at him — at us."

"Have you ever looked at a photo and felt as though it held the whole of a person? Exactly as you see them. Exactly as you pray they see themselves?" she then wrote, adding: "Crew, our youngest, turned six this year. I've learned to savor this age, this sacred season of childhood when kids wear curiosity and confidence like their birthright. His body language tells me he's thinking about jumping in."

© Instagram The six-year-old always helps with crafts around the house

"Like so many times before, I witness the way he gives himself over to a sort of wild love for adventure whenever nature's at his feet. His eyes, though, are where I pause the longest. They tell me that he is content, completely, with what and who he sees."

© Instagram He has a green thumb

She then wrote: "For a parent, this season introduces a million tensions at once. You know there's so much ahead for your kids, so much growth, so much knowledge," though noted: "But at the same time, you see them already brimming with everything you could ever want for them: courage, joy, belief. In this season, it feels impossible to imagine they'll ever outgrow who they are right now."

© Instagram The couple have three boys

"Unlikely, you tell yourself, that they'll ever become anything other than wholeheartedly them," she continued, further writing: "But the impossible can become possible. As a mother of five, I've watched how the weight of things can shift for my kids as they get older. How it shifted for me, too. I think this happens to all of us, actually. For some, it happens slowly. For others, it feels like overnight."

"Either way, over time, the profile of the person staring back at you gets complicated. Mostly because we start to let in other people's views, too — their expectations, their assumptions. We start to see ourselves plus who we think other people see; or worse, who we think other people want to see," she wrote.