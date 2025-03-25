Melissa McCarthy's teen daughter Vivan leads with her heart as she makes plea to famous parents

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are parents to two teenage daughters, Vivian, 17, and Georgette, 15, who are growing up fast.

The couple are relatively private when it comes to their family life but while promoting his new children's book, "What's Scarier than Thunder?", Ben opened up about his relationship with his daughters while appearing on the Fourth Hour of Today.

Chatting to Jenna Bush Hager and her guest co-host Brooke Shields, Ben discussed raising teenagers, and admitted that he hadn't found it hard like it's made to believe.

© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's oldest daughter had a request for how they write about teenagers in their films

He went on to say that his oldest daughter had even made an emotional request, asking him to make sure that teenagers weren't painted in a negative light in the films he and Melissa make.

He explained: "My oldest actually, because Melissa and I make movies and all that, and her request was 'Dad, please don't make the teenagers the swear word of the show."

© VALERIE MACON Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone and daughter Georgette

While Vivian and Georgette don't make too many public appearances, back in 2023, Georgette stepped out onto the red carpet with her famous parents to attend The Little Mermaid premiere.

Meanwhile, in October 2018, while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Melissa spoke about her oldest daughter Vivan and her love for dressing up - just like her famous parents!

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Melissa McCarthy's husband Ben Falcone marks birthday in style

She said of her daughter: "She tries to go right down the stairs and out the door, and I'm like, 'Wait, what?' Full face of makeup, shirt in like a ponytail holder, and like a heeled boot."

Melissa added that her oldest, Vivian, enjoys interior design – so much so, that she tells her parents a thing or two about their own taste.

Melissa and Ben are doting parents to two teenagers

She said: "Ben walked in and Viv and I were trying out a new bedspread I got, and Viv's like, 'I just think it might compete with the headboard.' And I literally got weird, I got goosebumps."

Melissa and Ben love having their teens at home and the star previously admitted the dread she felt at the idea of becoming an empty nester in the near future.

© Getty The celebrity couple are in no rush for their teens to fly the nest

She told People in 2018 when asked how she was feeling about the future prospect: "Nope, because it's never going to happen. One of my daughters was talking about maybe going to school in Scotland.

"And literally Ben's like 'Your lip's twitching.' And then she did walk past me the next day and she was like, 'Mama, no. You're looking up apartments in Scotland.' And I was like, 'I can get an apartment in Scotland. You can't legally stop me.'"