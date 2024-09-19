Melissa McCarthy looks totally different in must-see photo as fans react

Melissa McCarthy took the opportunity to celebrate someone special on Wednesday, and gave a glimpse at a very different side to her at the same time.

The Bridesmaids star shared a snapshot of herself on Instagram alongside movie director, Paul Feig, as she wished him a happy birthday.

However, Melissa looked extremely different in the photo taken almost a decade ago.

She wore a high-waisted red skirt, brown vest and denim bag but it was her hair which was the highlight.

Melissa rocked short, bouffant tresses which appeared to be a wig.

Her trademark dimples were on display as she beamed for the camera, with her hand on her hip.

Paul stood beside her looking dapper in a smart suit and walking cane.

"Happy Birthday to one of my favorite guys," she captioned the photo as fans recognized her as her Spy character, Susan Cooper, who took on a series of quirky identities in the field.

Melissa feels incredible after her health overhaul

The snapshot was taken on set of the 2015 movie, which starred Melissa and was directed by Paul.

There were immediate calls for them to make Spy 2, with fans calling the flick their "go to," and "amazing."

Melissa has switched up her appearance for many acting roles but she's also transformed off-screen recently, having lost 75lbs.

She said she stopped being consumed by her weight

After years of fad diets, Melissa credits a healthier approach to life to her new look .

"I finally said [to myself], 'Oh for God sakes, stop worrying about it', and it may be the best thing I've ever done," she shared on CBS Mornings.

"I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything."

Melissa and her husband Ben Falcone

She added: "I just stopped constantly being worried about it and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."

Melissa confessed her weight has been a source of contention for her since she was a teenager and so it's liberating to no longer be so consumed by it.

She told Rolling Stone in 2017: "I thought I battled weight throughout high school, but I look back at pictures of me as a cheerleader, doing sprints, lifting weights, doing gymnastics, playing tennis, and while I wasn't reed-thin like some girls... I was a size six the entire time.

Melissa looked incredible in waist-cinching black dress

"So, what on earth was I freaking out about? Like, I would kill, absolutely kill, to look like that now."

Melissa lost a significant amount of weight in 2016, but it wasn't a healthy lifestyle.

Reflecting on her all-liquid diet which resulted in her losing 70lbs in four months when she was filming Gilmore Girls, she told People: "I'd never do that again. I felt starved and crazy half the time."