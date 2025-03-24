Meet White Lotus star Sam Nivola's famous parents who're Hollywood stars themselves

Sam Nivola is quickly turning into one of the breakout stars from the currently airing season of Mike White's The White Lotus.

The 21-year-old plays the insecure yet adventurous Lochlan Ratliff, turning heads with his charming attitude and onscreen exploits involving his brother Saxon, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

One thing Sam and Patrick share in common, however, is they both grew up being the children of prominent Hollywood figures, with the former being the son of two actors.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: "The White Lotus" season 3

Read on to learn more about the new The White Lotus resident's famous parents, plus other members of his renowned family…

© Getty Images Sam's mother, Emily Mortimer Sam's mother is English actress Emily Mortimer. Emily first made her mark as a stage actress after obtaining her degree from the University of Oxford. She began making appearances in movies and TV in her native England before moving to Hollywood, achieving her big break in 2000 with the film Love's Labour's Lost followed by Lovely and Amazing in 2001, which won her an Independent Spirit Award. Emily achieved greater fame with her leading turn in the HBO series The Newsroom from 2012-14 and the 2021 miniseries The Pursuit of Love, which earned her a BAFTA nod. Her other prominent roles include Howl's Moving Castle (2004), the Pink Panther franchise, Lars and the Real Girl (2007), Shutter Island (2010), and Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

© Getty Images Sam's father, Alessandro Nivola Sam's father is American actor Alessandro Nivola, who has achieved a level of fame similar to his wife's. He began his career on stage in the '90s before making his screen debut in 1997's Face/Off. His most prominent projects include Laurel Canyon (2002), A Most Violent Year (2014), Selma (2014), and The Room Next Door (2024). He earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the Broadway revival of The Elephant Man, and most recently starred in the Oscar winning The Brutalist. Alessandro earned a Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble as part of the film American Hustle (2013) and started King Bee Productions with his wife in 2013.

© Getty Images Alessandro and Emily's relationship Alessandro and Emily met on the set of the 2000 Kenneth Branagh film Love's Labour's Lost, one of the latter's earliest prominent Hollywood productions, and began dating soon after. They tied the knot in Buckinghamshire in January 2003 and now live in Brooklyn. Alessandro became a British citizen the same day Emily became an American citizen. They share kids Sam and a younger daughter named May, who is 15.

© Getty Images Sam's grandfather, Sir John Mortimer Sam comes from further prominence, with his mother Emily being the daughter of Sir John Mortimer. Sir John, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 85, was a prominent English dramatist, barrister and screenwriter. He was best known for creating the character Horace Rumpole, which served as the basis for several prominent short stories. His prominence as a barrister stemmed from his several high-profile trials concerning obscenity in the 1960s and '70s.