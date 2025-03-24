Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet White Lotus star Sam Nivola's famous parents who're Hollywood stars themselves
Subscribe
Meet White Lotus star Sam Nivola's famous parents who're Hollywood stars themselves
Sam Nivola attends the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Studios on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images

Meet White Lotus star Sam Nivola's famous parents who're Hollywood stars themselves

The White Lotus star also has a famous girlfriend

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sam Nivola is quickly turning into one of the breakout stars from the currently airing season of Mike White's The White Lotus.

The 21-year-old plays the insecure yet adventurous Lochlan Ratliff, turning heads with his charming attitude and onscreen exploits involving his brother Saxon, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

One thing Sam and Patrick share in common, however, is they both grew up being the children of prominent Hollywood figures, with the former being the son of two actors.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: "The White Lotus" season 3

Read on to learn more about the new The White Lotus resident's famous parents, plus other members of his renowned family…

Emily Mortimer attends the premiere of "Good Posture" during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on April 27, 2019 in New York City© Getty Images

Sam's mother, Emily Mortimer

Sam's mother is English actress Emily Mortimer. Emily first made her mark as a stage actress after obtaining her degree from the University of Oxford.

She began making appearances in movies and TV in her native England before moving to Hollywood, achieving her big break in 2000 with the film Love's Labour's Lost followed by Lovely and Amazing in 2001, which won her an Independent Spirit Award.

Emily achieved greater fame with her leading turn in the HBO series The Newsroom from 2012-14 and the 2021 miniseries The Pursuit of Love, which earned her a BAFTA nod. Her other prominent roles include Howl's Moving Castle (2004), the Pink Panther franchise, Lars and the Real Girl (2007), Shutter Island (2010), and Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

Alessandro Nivola attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.© Getty Images

Sam's father, Alessandro Nivola

Sam's father is American actor Alessandro Nivola, who has achieved a level of fame similar to his wife's. He began his career on stage in the '90s before making his screen debut in 1997's Face/Off.

His most prominent projects include Laurel Canyon (2002), A Most Violent Year (2014), Selma (2014), and The Room Next Door (2024). He earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the Broadway revival of The Elephant Man, and most recently starred in the Oscar winning The Brutalist.

Alessandro earned a Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble as part of the film American Hustle (2013) and started King Bee Productions with his wife in 2013.

Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Alessandro and Emily's relationship

Alessandro and Emily met on the set of the 2000 Kenneth Branagh film Love's Labour's Lost, one of the latter's earliest prominent Hollywood productions, and began dating soon after.

They tied the knot in Buckinghamshire in January 2003 and now live in Brooklyn. Alessandro became a British citizen the same day Emily became an American citizen. They share kids Sam and a younger daughter named May, who is 15.

Portrait of barrister and writer John Mortimer in a sitting room, March 1978.© Getty Images

Sam's grandfather, Sir John Mortimer

Sam comes from further prominence, with his mother Emily being the daughter of Sir John Mortimer. Sir John, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 85, was a prominent English dramatist, barrister and screenwriter.

He was best known for creating the character Horace Rumpole, which served as the basis for several prominent short stories. His prominence as a barrister stemmed from his several high-profile trials concerning obscenity in the 1960s and '70s.

Iris Apatow and Sam Nivola attend the after-party for the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3 at Paramount Studios on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images

Sam's famous girlfriend

Sam is dating another famous star kid, that being actress Iris Apatow. The 22-year-old happens to be the younger daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Iris and Sam have reportedly been dating for a couple years, although first started sharing photos together last year.

Iris is best known for her turns in the Netflix series Love and Unstable. Her older sister Maude is also an actress, best known for starring in another popular HBO series, Euphoria.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More