Meet White Lotus star Sam Nivola's famous parents who're Hollywood stars themselves

Read on to learn more about the new The White Lotus resident's famous parents, plus other members of his renowned family…
Sam's mother, Emily Mortimer
Sam's mother is English actress Emily Mortimer. Emily first made her mark as a stage actress after obtaining her degree from the University of Oxford.
She began making appearances in movies and TV in her native England before moving to Hollywood, achieving her big break in 2000 with the film Love's Labour's Lost followed by Lovely and Amazing in 2001, which won her an Independent Spirit Award.
Emily achieved greater fame with her leading turn in the HBO series The Newsroom from 2012-14 and the 2021 miniseries The Pursuit of Love, which earned her a BAFTA nod. Her other prominent roles include Howl's Moving Castle (2004), the Pink Panther franchise, Lars and the Real Girl (2007), Shutter Island (2010), and Mary Poppins Returns (2018).
Sam's father, Alessandro Nivola
Sam's father is American actor Alessandro Nivola, who has achieved a level of fame similar to his wife's. He began his career on stage in the '90s before making his screen debut in 1997's Face/Off.
His most prominent projects include Laurel Canyon (2002), A Most Violent Year (2014), Selma (2014), and The Room Next Door (2024). He earned a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the Broadway revival of The Elephant Man, and most recently starred in the Oscar winning The Brutalist.
Alessandro earned a Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble as part of the film American Hustle (2013) and started King Bee Productions with his wife in 2013.
Alessandro and Emily's relationship
Alessandro and Emily met on the set of the 2000 Kenneth Branagh film Love's Labour's Lost, one of the latter's earliest prominent Hollywood productions, and began dating soon after.
They tied the knot in Buckinghamshire in January 2003 and now live in Brooklyn. Alessandro became a British citizen the same day Emily became an American citizen. They share kids Sam and a younger daughter named May, who is 15.
Sam's grandfather, Sir John Mortimer
Sam comes from further prominence, with his mother Emily being the daughter of Sir John Mortimer. Sir John, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 85, was a prominent English dramatist, barrister and screenwriter.
He was best known for creating the character Horace Rumpole, which served as the basis for several prominent short stories. His prominence as a barrister stemmed from his several high-profile trials concerning obscenity in the 1960s and '70s.
Sam's famous girlfriend
Sam is dating another famous star kid, that being actress Iris Apatow. The 22-year-old happens to be the younger daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Iris and Sam have reportedly been dating for a couple years, although first started sharing photos together last year.
Iris is best known for her turns in the Netflix series Love and Unstable. Her older sister Maude is also an actress, best known for starring in another popular HBO series, Euphoria.
