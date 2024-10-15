Melissa McCarthy's ultra-private teenage daughters to step into the spotlight

Melissa McCarthy is a doting mom to two teenage daughters, Vivian, 17, and Georgette, 14, who she shares with husband Ben Falcone.

While their parents are both famous stars in Hollywood, Vivian and Georgette have kept a low profile over the years, with their protective parents wanting them to enjoy a childhood away from the public eye.

However, now that they are older, the teenagers are about to step into the spotlight with their famous parents.

Melissa and Ben are set to release their debut podcast, "Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire", and appeared on Good Morning America on October 14 to talk about the joint venture.

They were both dressed in medieval costumes for the appearance, while the set of GMA was even transformed into a mock castle.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone's daughters will be joining them on their upcoming podcast

"Our girls are in this show, and Glenn Close, but not at the same time..." Ben teased. "It's such a fun group of people and we get to chase dragons!" Melissa added.

Melissa announced the news of their podcast at the start of October. She shared a video of her dressed in a viking on social media, and wrote: "We are so excited to birth our new dragon baby! We made Hildy the Barback and the Lake of Fire because we wanted to laugh with our funny, talented friends – we're so happy we did. We hope you love it as much as we do! Trailer out now - available Oct 25 wherever you get your podcasts link in bio!"

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are doting parents to two teenagers

While the couple never share photos of their daughters on social media, Melissa has occasionally opened up about her family life in interviews.

Back in October 21018 during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress revealed her daughter Vivan was a fan of dressing up.

© GMA Melissa and Ben opened up about their new podcast on GMA

She said of her daughter: "She tries to go right down the stairs and out the door, and I'm like, 'Wait, what?' Full face of makeup, shirt in like a ponytail holder, and like a heeled boot."

Melissa added that her oldest, Vivian, enjoys interior design – so much so, that she tells her parents a thing or two about their own taste.

© Instagram Melissa and Ben have been married for 19 years

She said: "Ben walked in and Viv and I were trying out a new bedspread I got, and Viv's like, 'I just think it might compete with the headboard.' And I literally got weird, I got goosebumps."

More recently, Melissa opened up about her dread of becoming an empty nester. She told People when asked how she was feeling about the future prospect: "Nope, because it's never going to happen.

"One of my daughters was talking about maybe going to school in Scotland. And literally Ben's like 'Your lip's twitching.' And then she did walk past me the next day and she was like, 'Mama, no. You're looking up apartments in Scotland.' And I was like, 'I can get an apartment in Scotland. You can't legally stop me.'"