Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's twin sons show off bold new look after appearance change

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky's twin sons have undergone a dramatic appearance change.

The family is enjoying a vacation in Japan, and on Monday, Elsa shared a carousel of photos from their trip, which coincided with Sasha and Tristan's 11th birthday.

In the snaps, Sasha and Tristan unveiled their bold hair transformations, trading in their former long, blonde locks for much shorter 'dos.

One photo shows the duo with their parents at an animal café, with one of the boys rocking a bleached blonde buzzcut while the other sports a slightly longer length than his twin with an ombre hue.

Chris and Elsa have had a fun-filled vacation with their twins and daughter, India Rose.

The Thor actor took to Instagram with a "photo dump" from their trip, which included many snow-covered shots of the family-of-five in their luxe ski suits, performing some snowmobile tow-assisted jumps, shopping, selfies, cherry blossom excursions, and birthday celebrations.

© Instagram Sasha and Tristan are both sporting much shorter hairdos

The family traded life in America for the gorgeous coastal town of Byron Bay in northern New South Wales in 2014.

Earlier this month, Elsa explained why they swapped Hollywood for a quieter life in Australia. "When you're in Los Angeles, work suffocates you," she told NewsCorp.

© Instagram Tristan and Sasha turned 11 in Japan

"There, all the conversations, even the billboards you see on the street, have to do with the world of cinema and its industry. It can make you lose perspective."

As for why they didn't relocate to her home country of Spain, the actress explained that there's nothing quite like the Australian landscape.

© Instagram The twins had an unforgettable birthday in Japan

"Living in Madrid is complicated when you've already lived in the countryside, in the middle of nature, it's hard," she said.

Chris echoed his wife's comments in a 2020 interview with Modern Luxury, admitting that the world of Hollywood had gotten too restrictive.

"I love what I do as an actor, but when you are surrounded by it constantly, it becomes a bit suffocating," he told the publication.

© Instagram Chris and Elsa have a stunning home in Byron Bay

"It's nice to have conversations with people and be a part of a community that doesn't live and breathe that world.

"LA is a tough place to get around with kids," Chris added. "There's not a whole lot of foot traffic. It was all about loading up the car and car seats. Here, we just walk out the door and head to the beach down the street. It's a much more simple life."

He explained that moving to Byron Bay and living on their sprawling acreage "has been the best thing" for their three kids.

© Instagram Chris and Elsa's home is worth AUS$20m

Elsa and Chris bought their 4.2-hectare estate in 2014 for a cool AUS$7 million and immediately began work renovating it into a mammoth mansion now estimated to cost a jaw-dropping AUS$20 million.

The luxurious mansion boasts six bedrooms, a spa, games and media rooms, an infinity pool, and a state-of-the-art home gym.

© Instagram Their mansion has stunning views and its own pool

One part of the mega-mansion that is surely a highlight for the whole family is the garden and outdoor terrace, which forms the rear extension as it overlooks the heart-stopping views of the ocean.

The family accesses the back of their garden from their living area, which has floor-to-ceiling bifold doors that span almost the entire width of the rear of the house.