Katherine Heigl expands her family by three — and fans are obsessed

Katherine Heigl added three new members to her ever-growing family and fans just can't get enough. In a heartwarming Instagram post, the Firefly Lane star introduced her followers to her latest rescue dogs: Liam Neeson, Maeve Myrtle, and Clara Rose.

Adopted just four days after St. Patrick's Day, the trio's names reflect Katherine's heritage. "We thought Irish names would be fun," she shared, noting that Clara Rose is named after her mom's aunt and a nod to her German roots.

While Clara Rose was originally meant for her mom, longtime animal rights advocate Nancy Heigl, Katherine is already attached. "I don't know if she's going to be able to rip her away from me," she joked.

Fans were quick to support the three puppies, flooding the comments with love. "Awwww so sweet," wrote cookbook author Gina Homolka (aka Skinnytaste). Another fan gushed: "They're too cute!!! Lucky pups."

Katherine and her husband Josh Kelley live in the mountains of Utah with their three children Nancy Leigh Mi-Eun, Adelaide Marie Hope, and Joshua Bishop Jr and what can only be described as an animal kingdom.

© Instagram Katherine introduced her three new adorable family additions

With over 30 animals, including dogs, cats, horses, miniature horses, donkeys, goats, and chickens, their ranch is basically a full-time farm. And that's exactly how Katherine likes it. Her love for animals is more than just a personal passion – it's a lifelong mission.

"We have always been pet people, but we did not know the degree to which our country has a problem with pet overpopulation," Katherine told Kinship. "We didn't know how many animals were languishing in the shelters."

© Instagram The star is a dedicated dog lover and actively works with rescue shelters as well

In 2008, Katherine and her mom co-founded the Jason Heigl Foundation in memory of her late brother to address the overpopulation in U.S. animal shelters. The nonprofit has rescued over 8,000 dogs from high-kill shelters and funded more than 25,000 spay and neuter surgeries.

Beyond her work with animals, Katherine is committed to children's charities and raising awareness about adoption and fostering.

© Getty Images The actress is married to Josh Kelley

In 2022, her dedication to animal welfare took a big step when she launched her dog food company, Badlands Ranch, which is named after her family's Utah homestead. It's clear that Katherine deeply cares about animals. She shares them to her Instagram regularly, noting that they are truly part of her family.

Of course, most people fell in love with Katherine thanks to her iconic Hollywood roles – most notably as Dr. Izzie Stephens in Grey's Anatomy, but also in rom-com classics like Knocked Up, 27 Dresses, and The Ugly Truth. But off screen, it's clear her most meaningful roles are the ones she plays on her ranch as a mom and animal lover.

© Instagram The pair share three children, alongside their many pups

With her three newest additions, it's safe to say that Katherine's heart and home just got a little fuller. And judging by the fan reactions, the internet is just as in love with Liam, Maeve, and Clara Rose as she is.