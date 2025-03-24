Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have a sweet "surprise" for their fans — the pair have welcomed a new addition to their family, an adorable puppy named Dudley.

Chrissy, 39, and John, 46, shared the news on social media through their organization Kismet, a brand for pet owners, alongside several sweet photos and videos of the bulldog.

"In honor of National Puppy Day, meet Dudley – the newest member of our fam!!" the model penned, sharing some of Dudley's story.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's adorable children

"When we first met Dudley, he was fighting for his life. Thirteen days in the hospital, endless love from his foster family, and an incredible recovery later – he's officially home," she continued.

Dudley was rescued by the nonprofit Wags and Walks after the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year (which forced Chrissy, John and their four kids to evacuate), but had sadly been diagnosed with pneumonia.

He spent weeks in and out of the hospital and recuperating at the shelter, but eventually made a full recovery and went home with the couple. "Nothing can replace the dogs we've loved before," Chrissy noted. "But sometimes, the universe sends us the reminder that we need to open our hearts again. Call it kismet."

© Instagram Chrissy introduced the family's brand new pet, Dudley

"Adoption saves lives, and there are so many more dogs waiting for their second chance. Thank you @wagsandwalks – we are in love."

Wags and Walks sweetly commented on the post: "Thank you for taking such good care of this sweet boy while he recovered and for giving him the home of his dreams."

© Instagram "In honor of National Puppy Day, meet Dudley – the newest member of our fam!!"

Other fans inundated the comments section with replies like: "Congratulations!!! And thank you so much for rescuing him!" as well as: "Dudley just hit the adoption jackpot! He deserves the good life now! What a cutie!" plus: "Yay Dudley!!!! You're going to have the best life EVER!!!! What a beautiful family you have landed in."

Kismet was launched last May, the couple's first joint venture, a step in the pet food industry inspired by their own love for dogs and as pet owners themselves.

© Getty Images The couple are already proud pet parents, starting their venture Kismet together

"Dogs have always been a big part of our lives," the statement from John and Chrissy on the Kismet website reads. "We grew up with them, we got our first dog together in 2008, and now we have four party animals (Penny, Pearl, Pebbles, and Petey – try saying that fast)."

"But most dog brands have never really spoken to us or felt true to what pet parenting is like. Dogs can be sweet, playful, silly – but also messy, unhinged, and even sometimes, total trolls (we see those side eyes). But no matter what, we love them. So much. Too much? And because of that, we wanted to make something different – a brand for pets and their people."

© Instagram Chrissy and John share four kids together

It continues: "Y'all know we take food seriously in this house, so we've developed premium quality dry food for dogs that's every bit as nutritious as fresh – but way more convenient and affordable."

© Instagram They moved back to their LA home after evacuating due to the wildfires, after which they adopted Dudley

"We're also a space for learning more about dogs (care of our Chief Vet Dr. Kwane Stewart) and for celebrating them with the fun and humor they deserve. Oh, and merch. We needed some good dog merch! We're proud to be founders at Kismet, but the real stars here are dogs and the humans who love them. We're excited you found us. It's Kismet."