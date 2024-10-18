Pink left 'beyond grateful' with new addition to her family while they spend time on the road

Pink's ongoing concert tour, the Summer Carnival tour, one of the highest grossing concert tours of all time by a female artist at this point, continues to be a family affair. And that family has just gotten larger!

The 45-year-old pop star, real name Alecia Beth Moore, took to Instagram in collaboration with local animal shelters in Minnesota to reveal that she was fostering a rescue dog to join her family on the tour.

Their adorable new pooch, named Graham Cracker, will be a part of the tour for the remainder of its run. Summer Carnival is slated to conclude on November 18 in Orlando, Florida after nearly 100 shows.

However, Graham Cracker is not going to be a permanent part of the Moore-Hart household, including husband Carey Hart and their kids Willow and Jameson, as the singer hopes to find a "forever home" for the pup before the tour is up.

"We still can't believe this is happening!" a social media statement from The Bond Between, an animal rescue, read. "The incredible @pink —yes, THE P!NK—reached out to us while she's in town for her St. Paul show to foster our sweet boy, Graham Cracker!"

© Instagram Pink will be fostering a dog while on the Summer Carnival tour

It continued: "If that wasn't amazing enough, she's taking Graham on the adventure of a lifetime with her and her family on tour, with the goal of helping him find his forever home by the end of it!"

The singer, acrobat and noted animal lover has often taken such measures while on tour, to help local rescue dogs find the thrill of life on the road while also giving them a loving new home with a new family.

© Getty Images Pink's tour will continue up until November 18

"As a passionate animal rescue advocate, P!NK has done this on past tours, connecting with local rescues and helping three lucky dogs find their forever homes — and now, it's Graham’s turn!"

"We brought him to her show, and we can already tell she's falling for him. (Who knows... maybe Graham's forever home is already right there with her!)," the statement concluded. "We're beyond grateful and still pinching ourselves over here!"

© Getty Images Her husband Carey Hart and their kids have joined her on tour quite often as well

Fans quickly began to gush over the singer's heartwarming gesture, leaving comments like: "Just adding another reason to the list of reasons 'I love Pink'," and: "She's a phenomenal human being," as well as: "I’m still not over how amazing this is and means for animal rescue (not only for the BB, but for all twin cities rescues and nationwide)."

Several others also noted how fondly she spoke of him during her concert, adorably mentioning Graham Cracker and even asking for someone to check on him while she was singing. Some fans even noted in the comments that she could end up permanently adopting Graham Cracker herself.

© Getty Images The Summer Carnival tour is currently the third-highest grossing tour of all time by a female artist

The Bond Between Founder and Executive Director Rachel Mairose told WCCO Radio, per Audacy, that the singer herself reached out through their website and immediately fell in love with the Aussie mix. "There were several puppies she was looking at but it ended up working out, and she said as soon as they saw Graham's face, they knew."