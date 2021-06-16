Katherine Heigl shares adorable video of her mini-me son - fans react The Firefly Lane actress has three children

Katherine Heigl shared the most adorable video of her son Joshua on Tuesday – and her fans all said the same thing.

The Firefly Lane actress posted the sweet clip on Instagram in which the four-year-old is sitting at the kitchen table eating a bowl of noodles.

MORE: Katherine Heigl receives outpouring of support after showcasing incredible talent

Taking a huge spoonful, Joshua slowly manages to fit them all into his mouth as his parents sit in stunned silence watching him.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Katherine Heigl shares adorable video of her four-year-old son

The little boy's dad, Josh Kelley, then pans the camera to Katherine who has to get up from the table because she is laughing so much.

"Are you okay? That was like Olympic ramen eating," Josh can be heard asking his son, who adorably replies: "No! That's how leprechauns eat," to which Josh responds: "Wow… I did not see that coming."

Fans loved the sweet video, and many couldn't help but point out the strong resemblance between Joshua and his mother.

"OMG he's a mini you all the way!" exclaimed one. "Man, he is so cute and your freaking twin!" said another. A third added: "Y'all look so much alike omg!" And a fourth wrote: "Omggggg. That's a mini you. The resemblance is crazyyyy."

MORE: Katherine Heigl's extravagant living room at $4million home just goes on forever

MORE: The heartbreaking story behind Katherine Heigl's brother's tragic death

Katherine has three children with husband Josh Kelley

Katherine has two adopted daughters while Joshua is her biological son. She and Josh welcomed Naleigh, 12, from South Korea ten months after she was born. Their middle daughter, Adelaide Hope, nine, was adopted from America, also shortly after her birth.

Earlier this year, Katherine revealed that she was all set on becoming a mother again until COVID-19 struck.

Katherine revealed to Parents magazine that she and Josh had initially "thought that we needed one more child to complete this home," and they were considering whether that would be biologically, via adoption or foster care.

"I have completely changed my mind," Katherine said. "I am very content with my three!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.