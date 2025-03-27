Meet Jennie Garth's three striking daughters: inside their family life in L.A.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

She may be Kelly Taylor to some, or Valerie Tyler to others, but to her daughters, Jennifer Garth is always mom, first and foremost.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum first became a mom in 1997, when she, then 25 years old, and now ex-husband Peter Facinelli welcomed their first daughter, Luca, four years before they tied the knot.

Though they ultimately divorced in 2013, prior to their split, the What I Like About Your actress and the Twilight actor welcomed two more daughters, Lola and Fiona. Jennie has since married Dave Abrams, in 2015.

And not only are Luca, Lola and Fiona all totally their blonde mom's mini-mes, but at least one of them appears to be following in their famous parents' footsteps too.

Catch up on all there is to know about the Facinelli-Garth ladies below.

© Instagran The Garth-Facinelli family in 2024

Luca Bella, 27

Jennie and Peter welcomed Luca on June 29, 1997, seven years into the former's time on Beverly Hills, 90120, which ended in 2000.

Back in 2021, reflecting on becoming a mom at such a young age, Jennie told Yahoo! Life: "I love that I was a young mom," and that she would "do it again in a heartbeat."

© Getty Jennie and Luca at a Taylor Swift concert

Luca grew up in Los Angeles, and made her on-screen debut in 2017 in a short film titled Luna, in which she was the titular character, and later starred alongside her mom in the 2019 Lifetime movie Your Family or Your Life.

She did her undergrad at New York University and later graduated from a graduate program from The New School in May 2023, and per her LinkedIn, she is an event manager at amfAR, one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research and HIV prevention, founded in 1985.

© Instagram Jennie and Lola have worked together on a clothing line

Lola Ray, 22

Lola was born on December 6, 2002, and when she was five years old, she was diagnosed with systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, commonly known as Still's Disease, which per the NIH, "is an uncommon systemic inflammatory disorder characterized by inflammatory polyarthritis, daily fever, and a transient salmon-pink maculopapular rash."

Speaking with People in 2022 about her daughter's condition, she shared: "Seeing my daughter suffer was one of the hardest things I ever had to go through," adding: "She was in the hospital for quite a number of days and received treatment there."

© Instagram Lola also went to NYU like her older sister

Jennie similarly was diagnosed with osteoarthritis in her mid-40s, and has undergone two hip replacements, one at 48 and another at 52, last year.

After graduating from Oakwood High School in 2021, Lola followed in the footsteps of her sister and pursued her college education at New York University, and she is presumably graduating this year.

© Instagram Fiona is a senior in high school

Fiona Eve, 18

Last but certainly not least, Fiona joined the Facinelli-Garth family on September 30, 2006, and is presumably a senior in high school.

Jennie, in an Instagram post last June in honor of her "second to last prom," marveled over the passage of time, sharing a photo of her beautiful mini-me in a striking black dress, all glammed up for prom.

© Instagram Fiona on Instagram

"This will be my second to last prom with my girls. It's always so fun helping them to get dressed up and feeling beautiful," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy every moment of the journey. It passes by so fast…"