Meet Ben Stiller's 2 kids with Christine Taylor — who are following in his footsteps

He may be Derek Zoolander to some, or Greg Focker to others, but to his kids, Ben Stiller is always dad, first and foremost.

The Severance director first became a dad in 2002, when he and his wife Christine Taylor welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella Olivia.

Ella's arrival came just shy of his two-year anniversary with his wife; the pair got engaged six months after meeting, and married within the year.

Three years later, they became parents all over again, when they welcomed their son, Quinlin Dempsey.

Read on for everything to know about Ben's kids and how they are following in his footsteps.

© Getty Images The Stiller-Taylor family in 2013

Ella, 22

Ella was born in Los Angeles on April 9, 2002, though around when she was eight years old, the family moved back to New York City, where Ben was born and raised, after he spent 20 years living in Los Angeles.

Just like her dad, Ella graduated from the Calhoun School, a private school in the Upper West Side, and later continued her education at Juilliard, the famous performance arts conservatory.

© Getty Images Ella wants to be an actor like her parents

Ella has since followed in the footsteps of her actor parents, and during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2019, her dad shared: "She loves it and she's very passionate about it and she knows what she wants to do," adding: "I knew when I was 10 or 11 years old that I wanted to direct movies and eventually act too."

Some of her acting credits include the movie Hubie Halloween, shorts such as Friday and Fork, Knife & Chainsaw, plus brief appearances in some of her dad's films.

© Instagram The aspiring actress graduated from Juilliard

Quinlin, 19

Quinlin, who goes by Quin, was also born in Los Angeles, on July 10, 2005, and after the family's move to New York City, he also attended the same school as his sister.

Like his sister, he has also had minor, uncredited roles in some of his dad's movies, and though he hasn't broken out into acting just yet, it's in the works.

Per his LinkedIn, he started his first year at The New School's School of Drama in the fall of 2024, and is working towards a BFA in acting.

© Jamie McCarthy Quin with his parents in 2023

What does Ben think?

Ben has always been supportive of his kids' acting aspirations. Speaking with E! News in November 2024, he said he "definitely" hopes to work with them, and noted: "Both my kids are actors and not really kids anymore."

"They're both really good, so it'd be fun to work with them. I have done a couple of little things with them, but I'd love to. It'd be really fun," he gushed, adding: "I think eventually they'll probably be directing and producing stuff that I'll be asking them to cast me in. That's how it goes."