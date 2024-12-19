All about Dennis Rodman's complicated family life: what Olympian daughter Trinity said of their estrangement and his apology

Dennis Rodman is hoping to repair his relationship with his daughter.

This week, one of the former Chicago Bulls player's three kids, his daughter Trinity, opened up about what their relationship is really like, or rather lack thereof.

Shortly afterwards, the NBA star issued a public apology to her, promising to work on improving their relationship. Read on for everything to know about his previous marriages, kids, and what they have said about each other.

WATCH: Parenthood Through Celebrity Eyes

Dennis has been married three times

Dennis married his first wife Annie Bakes in 1992 after five years of dating, and they share a daughter together, Alexis, 36, born in 1988, however they divorced after 82 days of marriage.

He next married famous model Carmen Electra in Las Vegas in 1998, filed for an annulment a week later, and though they then tried to repair the relationship, they ultimately divorced in 1999.

That year, he met Michelle Moyer, the mother of his two youngest kids, and they married in 2003. Michelle filed for divorce the following year, though they spent subsequent years on-and-off, but ultimately divorced in 2012.

© Getty Images Dennis and Michelle in 2007

Meet his three kids

Contrary to her father, Alexis stays largely away from the spotlight. For the last ten years, she has been married to Robert Bunfill, and in 2017, they welcomed their first child together, son Vincent.

13 years after welcoming Alexis, Dennis welcomed his first son, Dennis "D.J." Jr., who is 23 years old. He has followed in his father's footsteps, and played college basketball.

© Getty Images With his three kids in 2006

Dennis' youngest is Trinity, 22, who is also an impressive sports player. She started playing soccer at an early age, and per ESPN, in 2021, she was selected by the Washington Spirit as the second overall pick during the NWSL draft. The following year, she joined the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's roster, and has since competed in the FIFA Women's World Cup, and the recent 2024 Olympics, with USWNT.

© Getty Images Trinity is an Olympic gold medalist

Dennis and Trinity's relationship

Trinity hasn't previously shied away from admitting that her relationship with her father isn't great. She most recently opened up about it speaking with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, during which she declared: "He's a person. He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else."

Looking back on the years prior to her parents divorcing, she shared: "We tried to live with him, but he's having parties 24/7. He's bringing random [expletive] in," and added: "My mom didn't want — she was strong enough to deal with it because even to this day, I still believe that my dad hasn't loved anyone after my mom."

© Instagram D.J. Jr. with his mom Michelle

She also got candid about how Dennis handled the family's finances, revealing that he was "controlling," particularly once Michelle filed for divorce. "Before the divorce happened, my dad was actually helping money wise," she said, noting: "He would actually give money to my mom and let us live life a little bit." However, she then added: "When the divorce happened, it was just like, '[Expletive] you guys.' … We're getting enough money to pay rent, barely."

© Getty Images Trinity and Dennis in 2021

Dennis' apology to Trinity

Shortly after the podcast episode aired, Dennis took to Instagram with an apology, sharing a video featuring printed photos of Trinity. "Sorry I wasn't the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still try and never will stop," he wrote, adding: "I will keep trying even when you're being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls. I will try even when it's difficult and if it takes a long time. I'm always here and tell you all the time rather it's your voice or voicemail how proud I am."

"I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that. I'm here and I'm still trying [two] pick up the phone, you have my number, you see me calling, I'm still here," he further shared.