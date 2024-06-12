Today Show's Sheinelle Jones marks emotional end of an era in bittersweet tribute to son

Sheinelle Jones loves nothing more than being a mom, but at times it can certainly be bittersweet! T

his was the case this week, when the Today Show star watched her firstborn, Kayin, graduate from middle school.

Sheinelle took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kayin with a series of photos from his school days over the years, as she reflected on how quickly the time has passed.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Sheinelle Jones marks huge milestone in personal life

She wrote: "I remember your first day of pre k like it was yesterday! You were this giant light ready to soak up everything they could teach you. All of these years later, your love for learning continues, but more importantly your love for people, and passion for squeezing the *most* out of your experiences - from music to sports. — When you stepped up to the podium with that smile, my heart was filled with so much gratitude for the young man that you are, and the man you are becoming. Love you Kayin! - 8th grade! I can’t believe it’s time for high school!"

Fellow parents were quick to relate, with one writing: "Congratulations time flies but in a wonderful way," while another wrote: "Where has the time gone?!" A third added: "Great job mom and dad, I can so relate to this."

Sheinelle shares Kayin, along with twins Uche and Clara, who she shares with husband Uche Ojeh. The star has been a familiar face on Today since 2014 as part of the weekend show, before becoming a co-host on Third Hour Today in 2019.

© NBC Sheinelle Jones and her kids, Kayin, Clara and Uche, in the Today studio

Her children made their debut on Today back in 2023, when they visited the Today Show studios on Bring Your Kids to Work Day. At the time, Sheinelle documented the moment on social media.

"This is the first time my kiddos have seen me do the show in the studio!" she wrote. "I think it was good for them to see what mommy does every morning. I used to love going to work with my mom … I hope they look back on this day fondly too."

© Photo: Instagram Sheinelle loves being a mom

When it came to welcoming her twins, Sheinelle was keen to make sure they were treated as individuals, and previously opened up about her parenting style in an interview with Today.com.

She said: "With all three of my children, I try to show them that they're ALL a team, and they have to take care of each other. At the same time, I'm learning that they each like to know they’re special on their own. They will often come to me for individual affirmation and then head back into the 'group' ready to play as a team."

© Sheinelle Jones/Instagram Sheinelle Jones with her husband Uche

Sheinelle is an inspiration to many, and back in November ran the New York Marathon for the first time, to prove to other busy moms that anything is possible.

She told co-host Jenna ahead of the big day - which saw her being cheered on by her Today co-stars and family along the route: "I am not an athlete. In gym class, I was never picked. I was a cheerleader, I was a dancer, but I'm not an athlete.

© NBC Sheinelle with her Today Show co-stars

"When I turned 40, I wanted to change the narrative in my head that I can do hard things and so I ran a half marathon and I swore I would never do it again."