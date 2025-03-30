Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's toddler son Rocky is so grown up in snow-capped family getaway 

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse into her family life on Sunday with a heart-melting set of photos that showed just how quickly her baby boy, Rocky Barker, is growing up.

The doting mum shared a series of candid snapshots on Instagram featuring her youngest son, and fans could hardly believe their eyes. Now 15 months old, Rocky is already proving to be quite the character — and he’s clearly inherited the stylish flair of his famous parents.

In one particularly adorable photo, the tiny tot is seen clutching a DSLR camera, completely absorbed in the gadget as he turns it over in his little hands.

© Instagram Kourtney holds baby Rocky on their snowy getaway and how he's grown!

Dressed in a black onesie adorned with playful skeleton prints, Rocky’s chubby fingers and focused gaze make the moment all the more endearing. It's the kind of sweet candid that only a proud mum could capture, and Kourtney clearly couldn’t resist sharing it with her 223 million followers.

Another snap shows Rocky bundled up in a silver snowsuit with a faux-fur lined hood, safely nestled in his mum’s arms while dad Travis Barker stands nearby.

© Instagram Rocky takes pictures on the family getaway

The family appear to be on a snowy mountain getaway, and Rocky looked right at home in his cosy winter gear. His tiny boots peek out from the puffy suit, while Kourtney, dressed in a sleek silver top and black snow pants, beams with her youngest in tow. Travis kept things cool in all black with his signature beanie, giving off his effortlessly rockstar vibe.

The family’s snowy escape looked like the perfect setting for bonding and making memories, and the photos are just the latest in a series of rare peeks Kourtney has offered into life with baby Rocky.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walk with their son Rocky 13 Barker on the beach

The youngest Kardashian-Barker made his official debut on the family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians, earlier this year on the February 13 episode, during a heartwarming dinner at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Kourtney had organised the surprise for Travis, and it was during that episode that fans first heard Rocky’s adorable nickname.

“Wow, Rock! Look at this. We’re in heaven,” Travis beamed as he held his son during the surprise. The moment was not only a touching tribute to their blended family but also gave viewers a first real look at the couple’s life as new parents.

© Hulu Rocky appears to be taking after Kourtney

Rocky made another appearance on the show during the March 27 episode, joining his siblings and cousins for a fun-filled day at a pumpkin patch. While his big siblings Penelope and Reign ran through corn mazes and climbed haystacks, Rocky stayed close to mum and dad, enjoying the outing from the comfort of his father’s arms.

“Look, Rock,” Kourtney cooed sweetly, “All corn!” Her voice full of wonder, it was a tender moment that captured the joy of discovering the world through your child’s eyes.

Rocky is the newest addition to a large and loving blended family. He joins Kourtney’s children Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, whom she shares with former partner Scott Disick. Travis also brings his own trio into the mix: Landon, 21, Alabama, 19, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, from his previous relationship with Shanna Moakler.

Their children have grown close, and it’s clear that Rocky is being raised in a household full of affection and support from all sides. During a 2022 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney shared her thoughts on growing their family, saying, “The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love. I am really close with Travis’ kids and I love them and it’s a beautiful thing.”