Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 19, speaks out amid pregnancy, abortion speculation

Travis Barker's youngest daughter Alabama Barker is clearing some things up amid her ongoing rap feud with viral star and rapper Bhad Bhabie.

The 19-year-old social media influencer has reportedly been going back and forth with the 21-year-old internet personality, coming to a head with the release of the latter's track "Over Cooked."

In the diss track, fans believe that Bhabie, real name Danielle Bregoli, subtly alleges that Alabama slept with rappers Tyga and Soulja Boy, and was even pregnant with the former's baby.

However, Alabama is taking to TikTok to clear things up, amid waves of comments from fans on her recent videos congratulating her over a pregnancy and questioning her relationship with Tyga.

In one of her videos, a fan commented: "Did u mess with Soulja or Tyga?" and she responded: "Absolutely not," and added further detail in a different comment.

"Let's clear this up," she wrote. "I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga. I've also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end."

© Instagram Alabama cleared up speculation around a pregnancy involving Tyga

Alabama took to Instagram to share a more comprehensive statement. "I felt it was necessary to address the outrageous rumors circulating, particularly those from Danielle."

"To be clear, I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja boy outside of public settings," the teen influencer clarified.

"The idea of any personal relationship between us is completely fabricated — nothing more than a sad and baseless rumor to gain attention."

© Instagram The teen posted a lengthy statement clearing up the rumors

Alabama doubled down on the harmful effects of the rumors and the way it quickly began circulating online, adding: "I won't continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies."

"The blogs are filled with false information, and the claims being made are not only inaccurate but deeply disturbing," she penned. "There is no evidence to support these stories — just a relentless campaign to tarnish reputations."

However, she concluded by defiantly stating that she was ready to fire back, writing: "As for the music, a diss track is coming soon!" adding to a following post the hashtags "Bamabetter" and "Crybhabieloadingggg."

© Instagram She teased the arrival of a diss track aimed at Bhabie

Tyga, 35, was last dating singer Avril Lavigne. Coincidentally, he briefly dated Kylie Jenner between 2015 and 2017, which proved to be controversial given their age difference, as Kylie was still a teenager at the time.

Kylie is the half-sister of Alabama's stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, who tied the knot with Travis in 2022. Travis shares Alabama and her brother Landon Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He and Kourtney are now the parents of baby Rocky 13 Barker, 14 months.

Tyga was also engaged to Angela White aka Blac Chyna from 2011 to 2014, and they welcomed a son together, now 12-year-old King Cairo. Blac Chyna is the ex of Kourtney's brother Rob Kardashian, and the pair also welcomed a daughter together, seven-year-old Dream.

© Getty Images Tyga last dated Avril Lavigne on and off in 2023

Like her father and older brother, Alabama has started venturing into music beyond diss tracks. Her debut single, simply titled "Vogue," was released last December, just weeks before her 19th birthday, and she is currently signed to Republic Records.