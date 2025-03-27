Kourtney Kardashian's son Rocky displays jet-black hair in rare TV appearance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's son, Rocky, appears to be taking more after his mother.

The 15-month-old made a rare cameo on the latest episode of The Kardashians and showed off his dark hair that almost matches the shade of his mom's raven locks.

Kourtney and Travis take Rocky's privacy seriously, so despite appearing on the show, his face was blurred as he was carried in his dad's arms around a local pumpkin patch.

© Hulu Rocky appears to be taking after Kourtney

The couple doted on their little boy as they showed him the sights and tried to entertain him by introducing him to the farm animals.

"Rocky, look at the baby goats," the Blink-182 drummer enthusiastically told his son before asking: "You like goats?"

It was a large family outing as Kourtney and Travis were also joined by her two youngest children with ex-partner Scott Disick: daughter Penelope, 12, and son Reign, 10. Eldest son, Mason, 15, appeared to stay at home.

Kris Jenner was also on hand to keep an eye on the large brood of kids in attendance, including Kim Kardashian's kids Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

© Hulu Kourtney and Travis have not revealed Rocky's face to the public

Khloé Kardashian's kids, True, six, and Tatum, two, and Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, eight, also enjoyed the family day out.

Kourtney and Travis have yet to reveal what Rocky looks like and obscure his face whenever they share photos of him on social media.

In October, they reportedly amped up security at their $10 million marital home after growing concerned about intruders being able to access their property.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis take Rocky's privacy seriously

According to reports, the couple – who wed in 2022 – have asked for more local police patrols around their Calabasas mansion.

While there had been no specific threat, Kourtney made the request, according to TMZ, and asked for additional security patrols inside their gated neighborhood due to past trespassers accessing the property.

Last year, a woman was booked for trespassing after she drove her car through the couple's neighborhood security gate with the hope of meeting Travis.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney reportedly amped up security at their $10m home

The woman attempted to access the property four times before she took matters into her own hands and later claimed she had been invited over by Travis after they formed a bond online – although it wasn't the real Travis she was talking to.

Kourtney and Travis have gone to extreme measures to stop Rocky from being seen by the public, with Kourtney explaining she felt reluctant to take him out of their gated community in Calabasas.

She voiced her concerns on an episode of The Kardashians when she discussed taking Rocky to Australia to join Travis and Blink-182 on tour last year.

© Instagram Kourtney has expressed anxiety about Rocky being seen in the past

"I'm starting to get a bit of anxiety about going to Australia," she told her sisters.

"Rocky hasn't been seen and in California, there's a law that if I don't show the baby's face, the paparazzi have to blur his image, but in Australia, there are supposedly no paparazzi laws, so they can take a photo and sell their image," she continued.

"Even knowing we're going on a plane with a lot of people, I'm feeling really protective. It's a lot to think about," she added: "I don't feel ready to go out of my blissful baby bubble and back into the world."