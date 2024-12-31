Kourtney Kardashian's rarely-seen son Mason, 15, causes a stir as he towers over famous family in new photo

Kourtney Kardashian has delighted fans with a brand new family photo featuring all four of her children - including her oldest son Mason, 15.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday December 30 to share a selection of snapshots from the holidays, including a group shot of her family posing in front of the Christmas tree.

In the picture, Mason - who is now as tall as stepdad Travis Barker - posed with a protective arm around his younger sister Penelope, 12, dressed in a black T-shirt, black pants and boots.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Inside Mason Disick's graduation party

Baby Rocky also featured in the photo in his dad's arms, while Reign, nine, stood next to his mom, who was dressed in an all-black outfit and black bandana.

Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya and son Landon also featured in the photo, although his daughter Alabama was missing from the snapshot. The social media star is reportedly in hospital for nicotine withdrawal.

© Instagram Mason Disick featured in Kourtney Kardashian's new family photo

Comments alongside the photo included: "Mason!" and "I didn't even recognize Mason!" as well as "What a lovely family photo!"

Kourtney shares her three oldest children with ex Scott Disick, who lives nearby her in Calabasas. The Pooch founder has been married to Travis since 2021, and was friends with the Blink 182 star for many years prior.

© Instagram Kourtney also shared a photo of baby Rocky celebrating Christmas

The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2023 and celebrated his first birthday last month with a lavish party at home.

While Kourtney's oldest three children all featured on her family's reality show when they were younger, the doting mom is doing things differently with Rocky and is keen for him to lead a private life.

© Instagram Kourtney getting into the holiday spirit

Travis opened up about their plans to keep him out of the spotlight for as long as possible in a recent interview with Wall Street Journal.

He explained: "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight." "If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," adding: "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

Kourtney loves the holidays!

Kourtney occasionally shares photos of Penelope and Reign on social media but now that Mason is older, she doesn't tend to post pictures of him.

Instead, the teen has his own Instagram account, which he launched in May. His dad recently gave an update on how he was doing too during the season five premiere of The Kardashians.

Mason with his brother Reign

Catching up with Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, who stopped by his house, he said: "He's great, he's really been unbelievable," and endearingly noted: "We're closer than ever."

He also reminded Kris that he was very excited about getting a car from her as soon as he turned 16. "He's extremely excited about that new car," the dad-of-three told the Kardashian family matriarch, and emphasized: "You promised him in three years."