Kourtney Kardashian's baby Rocky looks so grown up in photo from beach outing with famous parents

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Kourtney Kardashian shared a photo dump of some of the things she loves most, including a sultry photoshoot and members of her family.

The reality TV star, 45, took to Instagram with a collection of snaps from her recent shoot, which saw her pose for photos on film in a red polka-dotted slip dress.

She interspersed the compilation with a photo of hers scooped up in her husband Travis Barker's arms, glimpses of days at fancy cafés, a trip to Disneyland, and a look back at Christmas in their home.

Kourtney also included a very sweet photo of herself and Travis walking arm in arm with their baby son Rocky 13 Barker, now 15 months old (the family's trip to Disneyland was in fact to celebrate Rocky's first birthday last November).

For his age, Rocky already looks so grown up, sporting a full head of hair and tall enough for them to stride beside him. Kourtney made sure to use a shot where his face was obscured to maintain his privacy.

© Instagram Kourtney shared an adorable snap of herself on the beach with Travis and Rocky

Kourtney and Travis, 49, are very particular when it comes to keeping Rocky out of the public eye compared to their other children. Kourtney shares Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with ex Scott Disick. Travis shares Landon, 20, and Alabama, 19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and also acts as a dad to her daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25.

Last year, the Blink-182 drummer spoke with the Wall Street Journal about their concerted efforts to keep their youngest shielded from the limelight. "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight," he said of a picture revealing his face making the rounds online.

© Instagram She included several other memories from recent months with her family

"If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," he continued, adding: "I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

Travis recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the "second chapter" of his life now raising a one-year-old, gushing: "It's amazing! I loved it when I did the first time and I love it now, it's the best."

© Instagram Rocky is the youngest member of the Kardashian family

Speaking of baby Rocky, the producer described him as a kid who loves his sleep while also following in his dad's footsteps, adding: "He's the coolest little boy. He sleeps all night, like 10 hours. Blocks of sleep at night, and he's up all day playing drum and guitar. I couldn't be happier."

He attributed Rocky's surprisingly calm demeanor to his own and Kourtney's, explaining: "My wife is so mellow, I'm so mellow," and mentioned how he found parenting now to be easier because "you've already done it, I've already done it before."

© Instagram The 15-month-old is growing up outside of the spotlight, unlike his older half siblings

As for Rocky's personality, while his parents have remained tight-lipped, his doting grandma Kris Jenner couldn't help but shed some light on him in her birthday tribute, writing: "You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!!"