Kris Jenner went above and beyond for her grandson Rocky's first birthday on November 1 – and that included a very "special" gift that has divided fans.

The 69-year-old's son-in-law Travis Barker, 48, revealed on Monday that Kris had presented her youngest grandson with a handwritten, framed letter from Sylvester Stallone, who portrayed the one-year-old's namesake Rocky Balboa in the boxing franchise.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Kris Jenner's grandchildren

Taking to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of the thoughtful gift, the Blink-182 drummer appeared to be extremely impressed and called the letter "one of the most special Birthday gifts," adding: "Thank you @krisjenner @officialslystallone."

Sylvester's heartfelt letter read: "Dear Rocky, My name is Rocky too. Your name is very special and is identified with wonderful things.

"Life has many challenges you will face — you will need to show dedication and determination!" the 78-year-old continued. "You must never give up on your dreams. Never!"

He added: "Now most importantly, you must always value family, friendship and loyalty over fame and fortune!"

© Instagram Kris gifted Rocky a handwritten letter from Sylvester Stallone

The Tulsa King star concluded: "Keep punching, Sly 'Rocky' Stallone."

Many fans later took to social media to voice their opinions on Rocky's gift – and it didn't go down well with some.

© Instagram Rocky turned one on November 1

One commented: "I feel like this is inappropriate for a baby!" A second said: "Lol this family is so weird. This comes off as 'look at what my money gives me access to' bc why the hell does a baby need a letter from Rocky."

There were others who understood the sentiment behind the letter, however, with one writing: "It's not like he's going to know what it is right now. It's clearly something for when he gets older."

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis' son Rocky is already standing on his own two feet

Another said: "This is gonna be so cool when he learns 1. how to read 2. who Sylvester Stallone is."

Kris marked Rocky's birthday on Friday with several sweet photos of him with his parents, including his mom Kourtney Kardashian.

She captioned the post: "Happy birthday to our precious Rocky!! I can't believe you are already a year old! It feels like just yesterday that we were welcoming you to the world.

"You are grandchild number 13 and the most precious little smiley boy I have ever met!! I can't wait to watch you grow up and I am so thankful to God that He chose me to be your grandma. I love you so so much and I can't wait to watch you grow."

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis have yet to share a photo of Rocky's face

Travis and Kourtney didn't share any public birthday messages to their son but have explained in the past that they plan to keep him out of the spotlight for as long as possible.

"Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him, but we'd rather keep him out of the spotlight," Travis told the Wall Street Journal.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis are fiercely protective of Rocky's privacy

"If I could do everything different, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids," he added.

"I think it's weird to grow up and you're 15 or 12, and you're like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"