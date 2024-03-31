Michelle and Barack Obama's daughters Malia and Sasha appear in rare family throwback for Easter

Former First Couple Michelle and Barack Obama marked Easter Sunday with a throwback to one of their celebrated and well-attended White House Easter Egg Rolls on social media.

The Easter Egg Roll at the White House has been a yearly tradition on Easter Mondays since 1878. In the 1870s, children rolling their eggs down the hill on the grounds of Capitol Hill was a popular activity.

However, in 1876, Congress passed a law forbidding the Capitol's grounds being used as a playground, which was followed in 1878 by President Rutherford B. Hayes declaring that children would be allowed to roll their Easter eggs at the White House.

The Obama family annually hosted the tradition during the eight years of Barack's presidency, and shared a video recapping one of their celebrations in honor of the holiday.

Alongside inspiring speeches courtesy of the former POTUS, now 62, and FLOTUS, now 60, their rarely-seen daughters Malia, 25, and Sasha, 22, were also seen waving to the crowds.

Michelle penned alongside the clip: "From our family to yours, we hope you have a wonderful and blessed Easter!" Fans responded with comments like: "Greatest years of the country with the Obamas," and: "Love and miss y'all Big! Happy Easter."

© Getty Images The former First Daughters were often seen with their parents during prominent family celebrations

Malia and Sasha lead their lives away from the spotlight, and are both living together in Los Angeles, with younger sibling Sasha having recently graduated from the University of Southern California, and Malia coming into her own as a filmmaker.

LATEST: Michelle Obama praises rarely-seen lookalike brother as she discusses his bond with husband Barack

Malia, in fact, debuted her first short, The Heart, at the Sundance Film Festival, even dropping her last name and simply going by "Malia Ann," using her middle name instead. She also co-wrote for Donald Glover's Swarm after studying filmmaking at Harvard University.

Recommended video You may also like Malia Ann Obama appears in Sundance Film Festival segment

On a recent episode of her The Light Podcast, speaking with Today Show anchor and fellow girl-mom-of-two Hoda Kotb, Michelle opened up about being on "the other side" of parenting.

MORE: Michelle Obama shares special news with Barack Obama close to home: 'So excited'

"I'm moving from mom-in-chief to advisor-in-chief," the mom-of-two said. "That's a lovely thing – to be able to watch my girls fly and have the relief that 'Okay, I think I didn't mess them up.'"

© Getty Images Malia is stepping into her own as a filmmaker, outside of her family legacy

She also spoke more candidly about being able to see them with a "critical eye" and not just the adoring gaze of a parent, recalling one specific incident when Malia walked into her hotel room with wrinkly clothes and she offered her opinion. "'You're wrinkly – you're gonna do something about this.' And she was like 'Yeah, Mom,'" she remembered saying.

MORE: Michelle Obama's daughters Sasha and Malia and dad Barack seen in rare emotional photo

"And then I thought I did it. I greeted her with – instead of what I felt, which is, 'Sit on my lap, give me a kiss' – I'm fixing things. I'm pointing out, 'Oh my God, your hair is not right here,'" Michelle said.

© Getty Images Sasha is living in Los Angeles with her big sister after graduating from USC

"What Toni Morrison says is that our kids just want our gladness. They don't need us to fix them. They don't need us to point out the thing that's wrong, first."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.