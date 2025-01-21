Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michelle Obama confirms suspected news about daughter Sasha and calls her 'amazing'
Michelle Obama looking at daughter Sasha smiling

The former First Lady and husband Barack have raised two children

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
The Obamas have made no secret of their pride in their daughters Sasha and Malia, regularly praising them for their accomplishments and dedication to their futures. 

The siblings live together in Los Angeles where they are navigating life away from their famous mom and dad. 

In a recent interview with Michelle, she gave insight into their personalities and also confirmed reports about her youngest.

Sasha graduated from USC in May 2023 with a degree in sociology. 

When her name appeared in the credits of the series Couples Therapy, a year later, it was believed she was entering the entertainment industry, like her sister.

Sasha Obama graduation photos© BACKGRID
Sasha graduated in 2023

However, Sasha has since been photographed back on campus in California raising questions about what she was doing there.

Michelle confirmed the 23-year-old is furthering her education with a post graduate program during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. 

She gushed over her kids when asked how they're getting on. 

Michelle Obama and Sasha Obama at a rooftop bar © Instagram
Michelle says she's loved every part of raising her girls

"They are amazing," she told the host. "Sasha is in school, Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they're funny, they're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them."

Michelle didn't elaborate on what Sasha is studying but college life clearly suits her. 

Michelle and Barack predominately raised their children in the White House during his presidency. 

Sasha (L) and Malia (R), daughters of former US president Barack Obama, on Bali on June 27, 2017© AFP Contributor
Sasha and Malia live together in LA

She opened up about their parenting fears in her book when she confessed they worry about their kids no matter their age. 

"I'm sorry to say that this doesn't end with any one milestone, either," she wrote. "The desperation doesn’t go away when your kid learns to sleep or walk, or graduates from high school, or even moves into their first apartment and buys a set of steak knives. You will still worry! 

US President Barack Obama waves alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, their daughters Sasha(R) and Malia and Marian Robinson (2nd R), Michelle's mother, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 13, 2009. More than 30,000 guests will attend this year's events, which include a kids kitchen, an organic kitchen, live musical performances, kids yoga and the traditional Easter egg roll.© Getty Images
The girls were raised in the White House

She continued: "You will still be afraid for them! Even now, my husband, the former commander-in-chief, can’t help but to text cautionary news stories to our daughters – about the dangers of highway driving or walking alone at night. When they moved to California, he emailed them a lengthy article about earthquake preparedness and offered to have Secret Service give them a natural-disaster-response briefing. (This was met with a polite 'No thanks'.)

Michelle confirmed: "Caring for your kids and watching them grow is one of the most rewarding endeavours on Earth, and at the same time it can drive you nuts."

