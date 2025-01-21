Michelle Obama confirms suspected news about daughter Sasha and calls her 'amazing'

The Obamas have made no secret of their pride in their daughters Sasha and Malia, regularly praising them for their accomplishments and dedication to their futures.

The siblings live together in Los Angeles where they are navigating life away from their famous mom and dad.

In a recent interview with Michelle, she gave insight into their personalities and also confirmed reports about her youngest.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children who dropped their parent's famous last name

Sasha graduated from USC in May 2023 with a degree in sociology.

When her name appeared in the credits of the series Couples Therapy, a year later, it was believed she was entering the entertainment industry, like her sister.

© BACKGRID Sasha graduated in 2023

However, Sasha has since been photographed back on campus in California raising questions about what she was doing there.

Michelle confirmed the 23-year-old is furthering her education with a post graduate program during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

She gushed over her kids when asked how they're getting on.

© Instagram Michelle says she's loved every part of raising her girls

"They are amazing," she told the host. "Sasha is in school, Malia has a budding career in film. They are smart, they're funny, they're wise in their own ways and I love spending time with them."

Michelle didn't elaborate on what Sasha is studying but college life clearly suits her.

Michelle and Barack predominately raised their children in the White House during his presidency.

© AFP Contributor Sasha and Malia live together in LA

She opened up about their parenting fears in her book when she confessed they worry about their kids no matter their age.

"I'm sorry to say that this doesn't end with any one milestone, either," she wrote. "The desperation doesn’t go away when your kid learns to sleep or walk, or graduates from high school, or even moves into their first apartment and buys a set of steak knives. You will still worry!

© Getty Images The girls were raised in the White House

She continued: "You will still be afraid for them! Even now, my husband, the former commander-in-chief, can’t help but to text cautionary news stories to our daughters – about the dangers of highway driving or walking alone at night. When they moved to California, he emailed them a lengthy article about earthquake preparedness and offered to have Secret Service give them a natural-disaster-response briefing. (This was met with a polite 'No thanks'.)

Michelle confirmed: "Caring for your kids and watching them grow is one of the most rewarding endeavours on Earth, and at the same time it can drive you nuts."