Sasha Obama's new life in LA revealed as she faces exciting future

Sasha Obama looks to be loving her life in Los Angeles, and soon enough she'll have a big reason to celebrate in The Golden State.

The youngest daughter of former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, recently graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) - just in time for her birthday.

On June 10, Sasha will turn 22 years old and it appears that she's already in the mood to party. Now that she's been able to put away her study books and she's free from her finals, Sasha is letting loose.

Most recently, she was spotted leaving a house party in West Hollywood with her high heels in hand, walking barefoot alongside the pavement.

Following several years of studying, Sasha certainly deserves to have some fun. Although she hasn't expressed what she plans to do with her degree, she'll no doubt work on that after her birthday.

© Handout The Obama family while in the White House

How she celebrates remains to be seen, but her older sister, Malia, 24, will likely be a part of it.

© Photo: Getty Images Sasha and Malia are now all grown up

The two are incredibly close and live together in LA after Sasha moved from Michigan to California. The young women both relocated and now live in Brentwood near the USC campus where Sasha was a student until recently.

In order to pursue a profession as a screenwriter, Malia moved to CA in 2021 after receiving her degree from Harvard and her younger sibling couldn't wait to join her.

© Getty Images The girls grew up in the White House

Malia and Sasha are much loved by fans, and when Barack appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden back in May 2021, he was full of praise for his two daughters after joking that he was concerned that they would end up as "weird kids".

Michelle also opened up about the feeling of her and Barack being empty-nesters to Ellen DeGeneres, and while she misses her children she said they're "doing well," and have also become, "just amazing young women".

© Getty Images Sasha and Malia now live in Los Angeles together

She joked about their love lives and added: "They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives.

"Michelle is proud of what her daughters are becoming and continued: "I listened to what my mother said when she was raising us."

© Getty Images Sasha is very close to her sister Malia

She said, 'I'm not raising babies, I'm raising real people to be out in the world.' And I kept that in mind with the girls."The former First Lady concluded: "I mean, they wouldn't always be in that bubble of the White House, so they had to learn to make their beds. They had to learn how to drive.

"They had to learn how to be compassionate, independent, responsible people so that they entered the world as responsible, compassionate, capable people. And I think they are amazing young women because of that."

