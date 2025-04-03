Lindsay Dewey shares heartbreaking farewell after tragic loss of baby son Reed

There are few words that can ease the heartbreak of a grieving parent, and influencer Lindsay Dewey’s recent post has left the internet in tears as she bravely shared the devastating news that her 22-month-old son, Reed, has passed away following a tragic accident at home.

Lindsay, who has built a community of devoted followers through her heartfelt posts about parenting, motherhood and family life, shared the news through a moving message posted to her social media channels.

"Our precious, joyful, absolutely perfect baby boy did not receive his earthly miracle," she wrote. "We are devastated. But I can't help but feel immense gratitude for having been his mom for 22 months. He only knew love. And he only gave love. Really. And those around us can attest to that."

© Instagram Lindsay shares heartbreaking post that her son has passed away

She continued: "We were deprived of watching our crazy, fun-loving little boy grow up. It's not fair. He didn't deserve this."

The heartbreaking event unfolded in mere moments. Lindsay explained that she was in the kitchen preparing food when she heard a sudden noise from another room. What she discovered would change her family's life forever.

© Instagram Lindsay with her husband and two other children

Reed had been walking around the house when he accidentally pulled down a mirror that had been propped up against the wall. It had a suction-cup glass that Reed had tugged at unknowingly, dislodging it.

"I was so confused as to how this could have happened. There was no way our son was strong enough to move it, let alone make it fall. And since we knew that, we didn't feel it was urgent to anchor it. It seemed impossible for it to fall for no reason considering the location and weight," Lindsay explained.

"When I lifted the mirror and leaned it back against the wall, I saw that the glass was stuck to it," she said.

© Instagram Lindsay's three children, with Reed who sadly passed away

In just ten seconds, Lindsay’s life as she knew it shattered. "Our lives changed in a matter of 10 seconds," she wrote. "And we are still in shock. A piece of my heart will always be missing until I am up in heaven loving you again. I love you so much, son."

Her voice, raw and trembling through her words, continued with a tribute that has since touched thousands: "You helped me through the darkest times of my life last year, and your legacy will live on as these other babies live out their lives, healthy and whole. Thank you to everyone who had faith and believed in us until the end. I kissed him goodbye and whispered, 'Go save lives, baby.'"

Despite desperate attempts from doctors to save Reed, he was declared brain dead. And in an act of immeasurable generosity during her darkest hour, Lindsay and her husband Eric made the brave decision to donate their son's organs.

© Instagram Reed was only 22 months when he passed away

"I've been telling myself, 'If he doesn't get his miracle, he'll become one,' and that's the only thing that gets me through," Lindsay wrote. "Even though he wasn't saved, he is saving lives. The worst day of our lives became the best day of someone else's life, and for that, I am forever grateful for our little hero baby."

Reed’s organs have already given hope to five little boys. "You are someone's miracle, Reed Michael. Five little boys' miracle, to be exact. I couldn't stop thinking about the families who got the best call ever, their prayer answered," she shared.

"I don't think I'll ever understand why our prayer wasn't answered, but God is all-knowing. Even though this isn't fair in every way, we are so proud of you, baby. I love you so much, son."

As tributes flooded in from across the globe, Lindsay’s words stood as a beacon of strength, grief and unwavering love. "I kissed him goodbye and whispered, 'Go save lives, baby.' I'll never forget that," she added.