Meet Jim Carrey's 3 siblings John, Patricia and Rita, plus their family tragedies

The 62-year-old Canadian actor has yet to share his own statement about his sister's loss, but despite leading a very private life, he shares a close relationship with his family.
Born in Newmarket, Ontario in 1962 to parents Kathleen and Percy Carrey, the beloved comedian began exploring his talents as an actor and performer while his family dealt with bouts of homelessness.
Despite the tragedies that have marred the Carreys over the years, they've remained a tight-knit unit, leading lives away from the public eye.
Read what we know about Jim's three siblings, John, Patricia and Rita, and learn more about some of the heartbreaking losses that have shaped their family…
John Carrey
Jim's older brother John Carrey was born on May 11, 1959 and was raised Catholic, like his family. He and his younger brother spent their early years of homelessness living in a tent near Lake Ontario.
When their father got a job at the Titan Wheels tire factory in Scarborough, he and Jim would work long hours as janitors and security guards at the factory to support the family as well. Not much is known about his life after, except that he remained in Canada.
He tied the knot with wife Kim in the late '80s, and they welcomed children Jesse and Sandra together, later becoming a "Papa" to kids Logan, Trinitee and Seth. His friends also noted that he was a lover of hockey and often coached kids in their neighborhood.
In 2019, after a battle with a rare blood condition called aplastic anemia, John passed away at the age of 60. Jim dedicated his debut 2020 novel Memoirs and Misinformation to his late brother.
Rita Carrey
It is unknown when Jim's older sister Rita was born and her age at the time of her death, although some outlets report that she passed away at the age of 68.
Rita was a highly accomplished radio host and podcaster in Canada, the co-host and producer of The Peet and Reet Show, and worked for 4680Q, one of Niagara's top online radio stations.
At one point in the late '90s, she fronted and wrote for a band named The Rita Carrey Band, and was very active on social media while leading her life in Ontario, often sharing some insight into her early life with her famous older brother.
For 16 years, she was with her partner Alex, and they tied the knot in July 2023. He wrote in his tribute to her upon her death: "We [traveled] the world and met many people who we consider friends," describing her as "my bestest friend, my lover and my beautiful wife."
Patricia Carrey
Very little is known about Jim's sister Patricia, although it is believed she is the youngest of the siblings, per Rita. Her older sister has occasionally shared photographs of her younger sister on social media, and it is reported that she is married to Al Fournier.
In 2005, Rita's son and Jim's nephew Marty passed away at the age of 25. He was involved in a car accident and suffered from fatal head injuries. The grieving mom spoke about her loss in her novel Growing Up Carrey, which also documented some of her life with her famous younger brother.
On the 11th anniversary of his passing in 2016, Rita penned a tribute which read: "Today 11 years ago my son Marty passed away. Marty I thank you for your laughter, your kindness, your warmth, your [humor], your craziness, but mostly I wanna thank you for teaching me how to be a good Mom. Much love sweetie."
