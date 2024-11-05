Michael Jackson's kids Paris and Bigi come together for emotional family gathering

Michael Jackson's family has gathered to honor and celebrate the life of his brother Tito Jackson.

Some of the "Thriller" singer's ten siblings as well as his children came together on Monday, November 4 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles for the late singer's funeral, almost two months after his passing.

Tito, who is survived by his three sons with his late ex-wife Delores "Dee Dee" Martes, Taj, Taryll and TJ, passed away aged 70 after suffering from a heart attack on September 15.

In photos of the day, Michael's children Paris, 26, and Bigi, formerly known as Blanket, 22, appear dressed in black surrounded by family members.

According to the Daily Mail, more of the Jackson family in attendance was his siblings La Toya and Marlon Jackson, who along with Jackie had spent the summer performing with Tito as part of The Jacksons, plus two of their brother Jermaine Jackson's children, Jaafar Jackson and Jermajesty Jackson.

It is unclear whether Michael's oldest son Prince, 27, was in attendance, however he previously paid tribute to his uncle shortly after his passing.

© Getty Images Tito in 2019

At the time, he took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming family photo, which sees him posing with four of his nine uncles and aunts — though there were a total of ten Jackson children born, one, Brandon, died within hours of his birth — Jackie, 73, La Toya, 68, Marlon, 67, plus two of Tito's three sons as well as the Jackson family matriarch, Katherine Jackson, who is 94.

"Love you forever Poppa T," Prince wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with their condolences.

© Getty The Jackson family in 1976

First, his cousin TJ, Tito's son, wrote: "He always spoke so highly about you Prince and was so proud of the man you have become and your love for family. Thank you for being such a great nephew to him."

© picture alliance The late singer was still performing with his brothers at the time of his death

Others followed suit with: "All I do is think of your grandma. What a lioness she must be, and how heavy it must be for her to bury her 2nd child," and: "I'm so sorry Prince, I send you and your entire family lots of love and condolences at this difficult time," as well as: "My deepest condolences to you and your family. It's so unexpected and sad. He will be missed."

© Instagram Prince shared a photo featuring several of his family members

Following the "Beat It" singer's death in 2009, TJ became a co-guardian of the three children along with their grandmother Katherine, and later gained sole custody of the three, who are now all legal adults.

Paris also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her uncle, sharing on her Instagram Stories a photo of him with Michael, and wrote: "Rest in transition, uncle Tito."