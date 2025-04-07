Kourtney Kardashian's toddler son Rocky is already following in dad Travis Barker's footsteps

Kourtney Kardashian has given fans a precious new glimpse into life with her youngest child, 17-month-old Rocky Thirteen Barker, during a magical family trip to Disneyland.

The reality star and entrepreneur, 45, delighted her 223 million Instagram followers on April 6 by sharing a carousel of photos that captured sweet and candid moments from the family's day at the world-famous theme park.

Among the standout snapshots was one of Rocky’s tiny hands exploring the keys of a Yamaha grand piano, believed to be located in the elegant lobby of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel.

While Kourtney kept her toddler’s face out of the frame, as she has since his birth, the intimate moment melted hearts—and immediately sparked speculation that Rocky may be following in the footsteps of his famous father.

"Happiest place on earth," Kourtney captioned the post, which also featured images of mouthwatering theme park treats like Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzels with cheese dip, cinnamon churros and caramel-dipped apples.

While Travis Barker is best known as the legendary drummer of pop-punk band Blink-182, he’s also a talented pianist—and his wife is no stranger to music either.

In fact, fans may recall a 2021 video shared by Travis' daughter Alabama Barker that showed Kourtney and Travis playing a playful duet of "Heart and Soul," made iconic by the 1988 Tom Hanks film Big.

The clip offered a rare glimpse into the couple’s shared creative side, and this latest snap of baby Rocky at the piano suggests musical talent may be running in the family.

But Rocky’s flair for the arts may not stop at music. Just last week, during the family’s spring break trip to Utah, Kourtney posted an adorable photo of the toddler holding a professional DSLR camera.

The charming image had fans and family alike swooning, with Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 26, commenting: "Rocky photography career soft launch ????"

Kourtney on her raising her large family

It seems creativity is in Rocky’s DNA. In addition to being the son of Blink-182’s Travis Barker, he’s also part of one of the world’s most famous families. Kourtney shares her three older children—Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10—with ex-partner Scott Disick, and together with Travis, she’s blended their families beautifully.

The Poosh founder has been candid about the joy and challenges of raising a large family. Since welcoming Rocky in November 2023, Kourtney has taken a more private approach, opting not to show his face publicly and instead focusing on capturing meaningful, everyday moments. Her recent posts from Utah and Disneyland offer fans a warm glimpse into her family’s adventures, from snowy mountain slopes to theme park delights.

The Kardashian-Barker clan have certainly been making the most of spring break. Kourtney’s March 30 post from their road trip through Utah included snowy landscapes, skiing fun, snowmobile rides, and that now-iconic shot of Rocky with the camera. She captioned the set simply: "Spring break road trip 2025."