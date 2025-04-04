Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kourtney Kardashian's sleeping arrangement with son Rocky gets a firm 'no' from Kris Jenner
kourtney kardashian and kris jenner wearing black at event© Getty Images

The Kardashians star shares Rocky 13 with her husband Travis Barker

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Kris Jenner isn't a fan of daughter Kourtney Kardashian's sleeping arrangement with her and Travis Barker's son, Rocky.

Kourtney has been vocal about her preference to co-sleep with her 17-month-old, but her parenting decision doesn't align with Kris, who has also questioned her daughter about Rocky's nursery too. Watch the video below. 

During this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney appeared on The Skinny Confidential podcast and asked her mom if she agrees with having a "kid in the bed", and Kris replied with a resounding: "Well, no."

Speaking during a confessional, Kris added: "We didn't co-sleep in the '80s, no, we didn't. We had structure. We had schedules. 

"We had mealtimes. We put our kids to bed at 7 O'clock. And then we go to dinner and have some grown-up time, and it was a wonderful life."

Kourtney admitted that she "wouldn't be able to sleep if my baby was in another room, by himself, in a crib."

kourtney kardashian lying in bed with baby rocky© Instagram
Kourtney co-sleeps with her son Rocky

This confession led Kris to joke that she was "a horrible mother", and while she and Kourtney have a difference of opinion about co-sleeping, Kourtney was quick to defend her mom.

"No, I'm not saying you are," she added. "And I'm not saying it's bad because that's what everyone did at the time."

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Kris Jenner attends the Loewe Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe)© Getty Images
Kris doesn't agree with co-sleeping

Rocky isn't the only child of Kourtney's who she's practiced co-sleeping with. In September 2024, she revealed she's welcomed all her kids to share her bed growing up.

Kourtney — who is also mom Mason, 15, Reign, 10, and Penelope, 12 – called her decision to co-sleep with her four children "natural".

The Poosh founder opened up about her style of parenting on the Skinny Confidential's Him & Her podcast and confessed her daughter, Penelope slept in her bed until she was 11.

Kourtney's blended family© Instagram
Kourtney's has shared a bed with all four of her kids

"As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that’s for me what it is," she said. 

"Of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it's something that mammals have been doing since time existed."

She told hosts Lauren Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick that "every person's different and every child is different".

Photo shared by Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram November 2024 of her with her son Rocky walking on the beach© Instagram
Kourtney couldn't sleep if Rocky was in another room

While Penelope wanted to sleep in her bed until she was 11, her oldest son Mason stopped at the age of seven.

"I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come in my room. Eventually, He stopped, and he was like, 'I'm done with you. I sleep in my own room.'"

Parenting style

Kourtney has previously said that she approaches parenting using the attachment style. This style dictates that the parents and the infants should maintain a strong level of closeness – both in terms of emotional responsiveness and physical touch. 

Photo shared by Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram with son Rocky and husband Travis Barker on family holiday in the snow© Instagram
Kourtney and Travis both enjoy co-sleeping with Rocky

This could include responding to your baby's every cry and wearing your baby in a sling, through to co-bathing or breastfeeding on demand.

"That’s what I did for my last two kids; we didn't leave the house for the first 40 days," she told Vogue of her parenting approach in October.

She went on to say that this method resulted in her and her newborn babies being "super-connected," which she loved.

