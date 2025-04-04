Kourtney Kardashian's sleeping arrangement with son Rocky gets a firm 'no' from Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner isn't a fan of daughter Kourtney Kardashian's sleeping arrangement with her and Travis Barker's son, Rocky.

Kourtney has been vocal about her preference to co-sleep with her 17-month-old, but her parenting decision doesn't align with Kris, who has also questioned her daughter about Rocky's nursery too. Watch the video below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kris Jenner quizzes Kourtney on 'not normal' nursery décor

During this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney appeared on The Skinny Confidential podcast and asked her mom if she agrees with having a "kid in the bed", and Kris replied with a resounding: "Well, no."

Speaking during a confessional, Kris added: "We didn't co-sleep in the '80s, no, we didn't. We had structure. We had schedules.

"We had mealtimes. We put our kids to bed at 7 O'clock. And then we go to dinner and have some grown-up time, and it was a wonderful life."

Kourtney admitted that she "wouldn't be able to sleep if my baby was in another room, by himself, in a crib."

© Instagram Kourtney co-sleeps with her son Rocky

This confession led Kris to joke that she was "a horrible mother", and while she and Kourtney have a difference of opinion about co-sleeping, Kourtney was quick to defend her mom.

"No, I'm not saying you are," she added. "And I'm not saying it's bad because that's what everyone did at the time."

© Getty Images Kris doesn't agree with co-sleeping

Rocky isn't the only child of Kourtney's who she's practiced co-sleeping with. In September 2024, she revealed she's welcomed all her kids to share her bed growing up.

Kourtney — who is also mom Mason, 15, Reign, 10, and Penelope, 12 – called her decision to co-sleep with her four children "natural".

The Poosh founder opened up about her style of parenting on the Skinny Confidential's Him & Her podcast and confessed her daughter, Penelope slept in her bed until she was 11.

© Instagram Kourtney's has shared a bed with all four of her kids

"As a mother, I like to do what feels natural and instinctual to me. And that’s for me what it is," she said.

"Of course, I also read all the benefits and hear all the benefits. And I mean, it's something that mammals have been doing since time existed."

She told hosts Lauren Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick that "every person's different and every child is different".

© Instagram Kourtney couldn't sleep if Rocky was in another room

While Penelope wanted to sleep in her bed until she was 11, her oldest son Mason stopped at the age of seven.

"I would put him to bed in his room and then he would come in my room. Eventually, He stopped, and he was like, 'I'm done with you. I sleep in my own room.'"

Parenting style

Kourtney has previously said that she approaches parenting using the attachment style. This style dictates that the parents and the infants should maintain a strong level of closeness – both in terms of emotional responsiveness and physical touch.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis both enjoy co-sleeping with Rocky

This could include responding to your baby's every cry and wearing your baby in a sling, through to co-bathing or breastfeeding on demand.

"That’s what I did for my last two kids; we didn't leave the house for the first 40 days," she told Vogue of her parenting approach in October.

She went on to say that this method resulted in her and her newborn babies being "super-connected," which she loved.