Hilaria Baldwin reveals intimate details on what she changed after having seven children

Hilaria Baldwin has always been open about the highs and lows of motherhood, but in a deeply personal episode of her TLC reality series The Baldwins, the mother-of-seven shared an intimate new chapter in her wellness journey — one that she says is all about reclaiming her body after more than a decade of pregnancies and breastfeeding.

The 41-year-old wife of actor Alec Baldwin revealed that she recently underwent a breast lift, and explained the emotional reasons behind her decision. Speaking candidly during the April 6 episode, Hilaria said, "Since I was breastfeeding for so long, it was one of these things I decided to do — like, a little up."

Hilaria and Alec, who married in 2012, are proud parents to a bustling household of little ones: Carmen, 11, Rafael, nine, Leonardo, eight, Romeo, six, Eduardo and María Lucía, four, and Ilaria, two. Alec is also dad to 28-year-old daughter Ireland, his only child from his first marriage to actress Kim Basinger.

Reflecting on her postpartum journey and how her body changed with each child, Hilaria admitted, "I've been pregnant and/or breastfeeding for over a decade. I think this is the first time that I've not been pregnant and/or breastfeeding since I've started having kids."

She added that the transformation her body has gone through, especially post-breastfeeding, prompted her to consider the surgery: "As most women know who breastfeed and the milk goes out, it's a different, much lower reality. It almost felt like my body wasn't my body anymore, because I was so used to my body being a certain way."

But even with the decision being hers, Hilaria said she did not take it lightly — particularly because of the example she sets for her daughters. "Anytime I do something in the realm of vanity, I don't want them to feel that they have to be a certain way," she explained. "And I want to try to protect Carmen because I've experienced a lot of self-doubt and listened to the criticism more than I should have."

Hilaria on body positivity

The former yoga instructor and wellness author has long championed body positivity and mental well-being. Back in 2018, she posted an unedited bikini photo of herself to Instagram, celebrating self-acceptance in the midst of her evolving body. In the caption, she opened up about her earlier struggles with body image, revealing, "I opened up about growing up with an eating disorder. I turned to yoga, health and wellness to heal my body and my mind."

She continued, "I think back to my old self and how much I would have struggled with gaining weight during pregnancy and being patient with healthfully losing it. I’m so happy I can be a strong and happy mommy now, completely accepting of my body."

On her latest decision, Hilaria made it clear that the surgery was about doing something for herself — and not to meet anyone else’s standards. "It was just to make myself feel okay, and that's okay," she said honestly during the show.

She also touched on the emotional disconnect she had felt with her body after years of focusing on the needs of her children. "It almost felt like my body wasn’t my body anymore," she said. "You spend so long giving it to someone else. And then you look in the mirror and don’t quite recognise yourself."

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Hilaria shared further reflections on her evolving mindset around wellness and body image. "I have found that being healthy is about not focusing on weight and rather on how I feel, how strong I am, and how healthy I am," she wrote.

The Baldwins airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.