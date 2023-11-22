Hilaria Baldwin, 39, poses with husband Alec, 65, and their seven kids for their annual family portrait

Hilaria Baldwin, 39, recently delighted her followers by sharing a heartwarming snapshot of her ever-growing family.

Alongside her husband, Alec Baldwin, 65, and their seven children, Hilaria captured a precious moment that mirrors a family portrait from the previous year.

Their children include Carmen Gabriela, 10, Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo Angel Charles, 6, Romeo Alejandro David, 5, Maria Lucia Victoria, 2, Eduardo Pao Lucas, 2, and 11-month-old Ilaria Catalina Irena.

Alec is also a proud father to his 28-year-old daughter, Ireland, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Hilaria's Instagram post juxtaposed the two family portraits, showcasing how much her children have grown over the year.

She captioned the photos: "We tried to recreate our last year's photo. Swipe to see the 2022 version - they have grown so much." She expressed gratitude towards the photographer, adding: "Thank you for being patient with our wildness."

This family update comes shortly after Hilaria and Alec made a stylish appearance at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. Hilaria turned heads in a striking, wine-colored strapless gown, while Alec complemented her look perfectly.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, Alec revealed his interest in creating a reality show featuring his family life in New York.

© Sonia Moskowitz Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their children at the 2023 Hamptons International Film Festival

This desire stems from the logistical challenges of traveling with a large family for work. He humorously recounted the difficulty in securing enough business class seats for his family and the financial impracticality of staying in hotels that can accommodate their large family.

Alec also confided that he's been contemplating retirement from acting. "I've been working less and less... I want to show my seven kids the world," he shared with Kelly.

He spoke about wanting a private life away from the limelight, indicating a desire for a quieter, more family-focused future.

In a more serious turn, Alec addressed the ongoing legal situation surrounding the tragic shooting incident on the set of his movie, "Rust," which occurred in October 2021. The actor was charged with involuntary manslaughter following the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a charge that was later dropped.

Alec has consistently maintained that the gun fired spontaneously and that he did not pull the trigger. However, a recent report contradicted this claim, stating that the trigger had to have been pulled for the gun to fire.

With the case set to go before a grand jury in New Mexico, Alec's attorney, Luke Nikas, has stated his intention to fight any charges in court. "It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution," the attorneys said. The case continues to unfold, with potential criminal charges looming over Alec.

Meanwhile, the assistant director of "Rust," Dave Halls, accepted a plea deal for negligent use of a deadly weapon and was sentenced to six months of supervised probation. The question of how live rounds ended up on the set remains unanswered.

