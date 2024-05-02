Alec Baldwin, 66, talks plans for 8th baby with wife Hilaria

In a candid conversation on the Our Way with Paul Anka and Skip Bronson podcast, Alec Baldwin, father of eight, shared insights into his bustling family life and pondered the possibility of expanding his brood even further.

At 66, Alec's household is nothing short of vibrant, with the echoes of laughter from a lively set of children ranging from toddlers to a grandchild.

Alec, known for his roles in 30 Rock and a host of films spanning several decades, discussed the dynamics of his large family with humor and warmth.

"I'm the only person I know who drops four kids off at school in the morning and comes home, and I still have three kids waiting for me when I get home," he quipped.

© Instagram Alec and Hilaria Baldwin at home with their seven children

His family life has been notably enriched by his children with his wife Hilaria Baldwin, including daughters Carmen Gabriela, 10, Maria Lucía Victoria, 3, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 16 months, plus sons Rafael Thomas, 8, Leonardo "Leo" Ángel, 7, Romeo Alejandro, 5, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 3. Alec also shares his oldest daughter, Ireland, 28, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Reflecting on his expansive family, Alec recounted the swift pace at which his family grew after meeting Hilaria.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's $22.5m home for 7 kids is absolutely immaculate

"I met my wife, and we got married and had seven kids in nine years. It's crazy," he shared, still seemingly amazed by the rapid expansion of their family.

When prompted by Paul Anka about whether he plans to have more children, Alec responded with a characteristic mix of humor and sincerity.

Alec Baldwin's family

"Oh man, how dare you ask me that question," he laughed, before soberly adding, "I think I'm done." His reflection went beyond just the prospect of more children, touching on how his priorities have shifted over the years.

"I found that as I got older, work became less interesting to me. I'm interested, you know, I wanna work and I like to work. But they just don't make that many films anymore that I think are interesting," Alec explained, noting a shift in his professional desires and personal fulfillment.

"Then all of a sudden I met my wife, who I love dearly. And every time the [youngest] baby would get to be 2 years old, we go, 'Maybe it's time for one more baby — just one more baby…' So we have seven kids," Alec recounted, illustrating the couple's loving, if spontaneous, approach to family life.

In a June cover story for Romper, Hilaria Baldwin, Alec's wife and partner in parenting, shared her perspective, echoing Alec's sentiment that their family might be complete.

Hilaria and Alec looked blissful alongside children in their master bedroom

"This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby," she said with a characteristic mix of decisiveness and hesitation.

Hilaria's uncertainty about officially closing the chapter on having more children was humorously highlighted as she discussed handling her maternity clothes. "I'm always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like, 'I'm afraid to give them away, because then I'll find out I'm pregnant.'"

Baldwin children enjoy time together at home

Despite the jokes about family planning, Hilaria revealed a recurring scene involving her OB and Alec.

"Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec," she shared, revealing with a laugh, "He hasn't done it yet."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.