Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's three kids divide fans with photos from Japanese getaway
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's three kids divide fans with photos from Japanese getaway

The Thor actor and his Furiosa star wife share daughter India and twins Tristan and Sasha

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are basking in the joys of a successful family vacation, heading off to Japan over spring break with their three kids.

The Thor actor, 41, and his Spanish model wife, 48, share daughter India, 12, and twin boys Tristan and Sasha, both of whom just turned 11 earlier this week.

Their vacation served as a quick getaway alongside being a birthday trip for the boys, although some fresh memories of the trip are causing a stir among fans.

Chris took to Instagram with a "photo dump from Japan trip," which included many snow-covered shots of the family-of-five in their luxe ski suits, performing some snowmobile tow-assisted jumps, shopping, selfies, cherry blossom excursions, and birthday celebrations.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's son gives the camera the finger in a photo shared on Instagram© Instagram

In one of the photos, however, one of the twins is seen playing with a phone while playfully flashing the middle finger at his dad's camera.

Chris' followers were conflicted on how appropriate it was for the preteen, with some leaving comments like: "Nice thing to be teaching kids to give the middle finger really," and: "In western culture showing your middle finger is a sign of respect...I guess?" as well as: "Picture #3 makes me sad to see. Someone who is this young should not be showing this sign."

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky pose for a photo while skiing during their Japanese vacation, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Others took it as the joke that it was and gushed over the rest of the photos, with responses like: "Epic! Realest family," and: "Love the finger being put in here [laughing emoji]," plus: "Gosh… can you just imagine being the son of THOR??"

The trip followed a few days for the Marvel star shooting close by in South Korea for season two of his docuseries Limitless With Chris Hemsworth for National Geographic, far from their new home in Byron Bay, Australia.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky tend to their sons Tristan and Sasha on their 11th birthday in Japan, shared on Instagram© Instagram

He shared some of the photos from shoot days and wrote beside them: "A little behind the scenes from our recent Limitless 2 shoot! South Korea exceeded expectations!"

"This season has been another incredible global journey unlocking wisdom around health, wellness, and longevity. Excited for people to see the latest installment of the series."

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky with their kids at a Japanese street market, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Chris previously spoke with The Father Hood about his decision to move back to his native Australia with his family in the midst of his skyrocketing Hollywood profile.

"There was a period when I had to be there [in LA], just purely to be knocking on doors and going to auditions and meetings," he explained. "But when I'd got my foot in the door and I didn't need to be there every day we very quickly made the decision to come back home."

Chris Hemsworth and his sons Tristan and Sasha pose for a photo before going skiing and snowboarding in Japan, shared on Instagram© Instagram

"And my wife being from Spain, loves Australia obviously, it wasn't much of a conversation," he continued. "Maybe that will change down the road, but presently we have the luxury to travel back and forth." 

"That's always been the dream for me, to work around the world, but still call Australia home and come back and have my kids grow up there, in particular on the beaches in Northern NSW where we are now… They're having a lot more fun in Australia than they were in the States, I can tell you that."

