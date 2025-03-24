Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's three kids divide fans with photos from Japanese getaway

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are basking in the joys of a successful family vacation, heading off to Japan over spring break with their three kids.

The Thor actor, 41, and his Spanish model wife, 48, share daughter India, 12, and twin boys Tristan and Sasha, both of whom just turned 11 earlier this week.

Their vacation served as a quick getaway alongside being a birthday trip for the boys, although some fresh memories of the trip are causing a stir among fans.

Chris took to Instagram with a "photo dump from Japan trip," which included many snow-covered shots of the family-of-five in their luxe ski suits, performing some snowmobile tow-assisted jumps, shopping, selfies, cherry blossom excursions, and birthday celebrations.

© Instagram In one of the photos, however, one of the twins is seen playing with a phone while playfully flashing the middle finger at his dad's camera. Chris' followers were conflicted on how appropriate it was for the preteen, with some leaving comments like: "Nice thing to be teaching kids to give the middle finger really," and: "In western culture showing your middle finger is a sign of respect...I guess?" as well as: "Picture #3 makes me sad to see. Someone who is this young should not be showing this sign."

© Instagram Others took it as the joke that it was and gushed over the rest of the photos, with responses like: "Epic! Realest family," and: "Love the finger being put in here [laughing emoji]," plus: "Gosh… can you just imagine being the son of THOR??" The trip followed a few days for the Marvel star shooting close by in South Korea for season two of his docuseries Limitless With Chris Hemsworth for National Geographic, far from their new home in Byron Bay, Australia.

© Instagram He shared some of the photos from shoot days and wrote beside them: "A little behind the scenes from our recent Limitless 2 shoot! South Korea exceeded expectations!" "This season has been another incredible global journey unlocking wisdom around health, wellness, and longevity. Excited for people to see the latest installment of the series."

© Instagram Chris previously spoke with The Father Hood about his decision to move back to his native Australia with his family in the midst of his skyrocketing Hollywood profile. "There was a period when I had to be there [in LA], just purely to be knocking on doors and going to auditions and meetings," he explained. "But when I'd got my foot in the door and I didn't need to be there every day we very quickly made the decision to come back home."