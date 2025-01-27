Richard Gere's young son makes special appearance during snowy family vacation

Richard Gere is having the time of his life in Europe after moving to Spain with his wife Alejandra Silva and their two young sons, Alexander, five, and James, four.

The couple are also parents to Alejandra's son from her previous marriage, 11-year-old Albert, while Richard, 75, shares son Homer, 24, with ex-wife Carey Lowell.

The Gere family are creating new memories on vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland, with one of their sons making an unexpected cameo in a new video shared by Alejandra, 41, watch below…

WATCH: Richard and Alejandra Gere on a snowy family vacation

Through their ride across snow-covered valleys in the Swiss town, one of their sons can be heard singing in the background. Alejandra also shared another clip of their walk through a beautifully lit Gstaad.

Just before Thanksgiving of last year, Richard and his family moved to his wife's native Spain, with the actor opening up about the news during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"My wife is Spanish, and she gave me about seven years here," he explained. "So we're gonna spend some years in Madrid…our kids are bilingual, so they are going to flourish there."

© Instagram Alejandra shared a glimpse of the family's exploration of Gstaad

Prior to the move, he spoke with Vanity Fair Spain about some of the feelings that inspired them to leave. "[Alejandra's] mother is now here [in New York] living with us and she is lovely. For me, going to Madrid is going to be a great adventure because I have never lived full-time outside the United States."

"And I think it will be very interesting for my children as well," the American Gigolo star continued. "For Alejandra it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture."

© Getty Images Richard and Alejandra moved to Spain last year with their family

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so I think it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers. In any case, I love Spain and I think your lifestyle is fabulous."

Richard sweetly added: "Also your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy. So I'm looking forward to going there."

© Getty Images The actor also shares adult son Homer with ex-wife Carey Lowell

He also described his love for New York City in particular and his choice to build a life there, despite his decades as a working actor necessitating him to make frequent trips to Los Angeles.

"When I hear the word Hollywood, the first thing I think is that it is something very foreign to me," he explained. "I have not lived in California for a quarter of a century, nor have I filmed a movie in Los Angeles during that period."

© Instagram "We're gonna spend some years in Madrid…our kids are bilingual, so they are going to flourish there."

"Lately I tend to work on very independent films, and I also have a 24-year-old son who I did not want to leave. That is why I have remained in New York. I still have many friends in the industry, but my closest circle is made up of the people I live closest to."