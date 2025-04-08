Sharon Osbourne's appearance in rare photo with grandson Sidney divides fans

Sharon Osbourne is a doting grandmother, but her new photo with grandson Sidney has left fans divided.

The 72-year-old shared a rare photo with her daughter, Kelly Osbourne's son and while her followers loved the glimpse inside their close relationship, it was Sharon's appearance that sparked a discussion.

The Instagram photo showed Sharon sitting on a sofa with Sidney cuddled into her side and the family dog sleeping beside her. She captioned it: "My two main men."

© Getty Images Sharon is a great support to daughter Kelly

Many fans accused Sharon of using filters to heavily alter her appearance as she displayed a very smooth complexion compared to her bare feet.

"Beautiful, airbrushed photo but feet tell your age," one commented. A second said: "Ok, the filter is STRONG on the face. Almost mannequin like, but the feet don't match the face."

A third added: "The feet and the face just don't match up lol it's just funny, but she looks great for her age."

There were others though who defended Sharon, with one saying: "Why are people commenting on how she looks, leave off, she's having a cuddle with her granbaby and that's all you have to say."

© Instagram Sharon's appearance divided fans in rare photo with grandson Sidney

Another commented: "These comments are disgusting. She's beautiful."

Sharon has been a great support to Kelly after she welcomed Sidney with her partner, Slipknot's Sid Wilson, in November 2022.

Sharon, who welcomed Kelly with husband Ozzy Osbourne, along with son Jack and eldest daughter Aimee, is a devoted grandmother to all her grandkids; her son Jack also has four children, daughters Maple Artemis, Pearl Clementine, Andy Rose, and Minnie Theodora.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Sharon Osbourne's granddaughter is taking after granddad Ozzy

Baby announcement

Kelly and Sid kept details about Sidney's arrival very private, but it was Sharon who first shared his moniker – and Kelly wasn't happy about it.

"I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," Kelly said in a statement on social media shortly after Sharon's reveal.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Kelly welcomed Sidney in November 2022

Kelly's message came three months after she revealed she was also unhappy that her father had told everyone the sex of her baby before she had the chance.

"I mean, he's told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on," she said.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin, Getty Sharon and Ozzy spilled details about Sidney before Kelly was ready

"But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy."

She added: "It's the first – out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."

© Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for Beacher's Madhouse Kelly and Sid confirmed their relationship in early 2022

Kelly and Sid confirmed their relationship in early 2022 when she shared sweet snapshots of the couple kissing to mark Valentine's Day.

"You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson," she penned.

She and Sid were friends for over two decades before their relationship became romantic after meeting at Ozzfest, the music festival founded by her parents in 1999.